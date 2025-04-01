"Trying to headbutt me" - Ilona Maher's DWTS partner shares hilarious moment with rugby star

Ilona Maher's Dancing With The Stars partner, Alan Bersten, shared a hilarious video of them together. Maher is a professional rugby player, and represented the U.S Rugby Sevens team at the Paris Olympics. She also featured in Dancing With The Stars in September, partnering with Bersten.

The duo competed on the 33rd season of Dancing With The Stars, where they finished as runners-up. In addition to her sporting achievements, Maher has advocated for body positivity online and has a huge social media following.

Bersten took to Instagram to share a hilarious video with Maher, where the two accidentally bumped heads. He captioned the post with:

"@ilonamaher still thinks she’s on the rugby pitch, trying to headbutt me!"

Maher is set to return to DWTS, reuniting with Bersten as part of the show's live tour. The pair will be part of a limited series of performances that will start on April 2nd, and end four days later in Los Angeles. After competing for the Bristol Bears, Maher will turn her attention to performing on the dance floor once again.

Ilona Maher shares personal anecdote about first interaction with boy in high school

Ilona Maher shared a personal anecdote on her new podcast - (Image via Getty)

In addition to making her return to Dancing With The Stars, Ilona Maher has also launched a podcast called House of Maher, where her along with her sisters Olivia and Adrianna discuss their personal lives. On the first episode, Maher revealed how nervous she was when she had her first interaction with a boy in high-school.

“I still remember the first time I talked to a boy in high school vividly, shout out Alex. (I was) walking in the hallway next to him. I was so tense, so nervous. I was like ‘this is happening’, (but) it was just a normal encounter. It was a normal encounter. We were just going from class to class,” Ilona Maher said (at 15:26).

She also expanded on other tales from her life, including her recent dating experiences with men.

"It's very one-sided. So like to me at our table it was like I'll ask a question, you ask a question. Like that's how I was raised and I'm always interested. But sometimes it feels like I'm just interviewing men for a job or something and then are they like, 'I had a great time.'"

Ilona Maher made history at the Paris Olympics, being part of the first U.S team to win a bronze medal in Rugby Sevens. She also competed for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

