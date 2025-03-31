Ilona Maher's unexpected Live Tour visit draws 5-word reaction from DWTS partner Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, shared his reaction as the American union rugby player surprised Bersten in his DWTS Live Tour Show. That came during the live tour stop in Las Vegas at The Smith Center for Performing Arts.

Ad

Ever since the two featured in DWTS, Maher and Bersten have been good friends and seldom miss a chance to hype and opportunity to hype each other up. Maher surprised Berten by going into one of the live tour shows of DWTS, of which Bersten is a part of.

Maher shared a video of this surprise on Instagram, where she was seen cheering for Bersten beside the stage while her DWTS partner proceeded to pick her up on the stage on noticing it. She captioned her post:

Ad

Trending

"What a coincidence…."

Ad

Bersten reacted to the post:

"What are you doing here?!"

Screenshot of Bersten's comment on Maher's surprise to DWTS Live Tour (Imag via: Maher's Instagram)

Besides Ilona Maher, Alan Bersten also shared a few glimpses from this surprise visit where she was seen addressing the Las Vegas crowd.

Ad

Ilona Maher opens up about the secret behind her funny side and differences with her sisters

Maher, spending time with her fans during the PWR clash between Bristol Bears and Harlequins-Women (Image via: Getty Images)

Ilona Maher revealed the secret behind her funny and sarcastic nature. The US rugby player and social media sensation is frequently seen posting satirical stuff on her handles.

Ad

In an interview, Maher revealed that she loves when people laugh at the jokes she cracks, owing to which she always tries to show off her funny side. She also mentioned that her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, are funnier than her, and the major contrast between them and her is that she's much more public as she posts videos more often. She said (via FanSided, 2:07 onwards):

"My sisters are much funnier than I am, and I think that's what has helped me with my career. I think what the difference between me and my sisters is.

Ad

"I am more willing to put myself out there and to post videos and it was kind of a big jump to take, it's a very vulnerable thing to do. I think that, I've always tried to be the funniest on my team, I love cracking jokes and people laughing at me or with me, I love that."

Ad

Ilona Maher added that she started posting videos in 2021 during the COVID-19 quarentine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback