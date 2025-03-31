WATCH: Ilona Maher's surprise DWTS Tour appearance leaves Alan Bersten in shock

DWTS choreographer Alan Bersten was stupefied as his dance partner Ilona Maher made a surprise appearance at the DWTS live tour. Bersten was hosting one of the stage shows as part of the current DWTS live tour.

Ad

Out of nowhere, Maher made an appearance, leaving both Bersten and the audience shell shocked. The crowd went crazy, setting stage for an impromptu performance. Maher dropped a two-word reaction as she posted the video on her Instagram profile, writing,

"Surprise Vegas"

Ad

Trending

In another video, Maher was seen cheering for Bersten, who was dressed as a cowboy. All of a sudden, the choreographer invited her on stage. Maher wrote about the moment on her Instagram profile,

"What a coincidence…. Thanks to @britainnielson for capturing this"

Ad

A few days ago, Bersten got a photo clicked with fellow choreographer Brandon Armstrong, who lifted him up for an important sequence during the rehearsals for the current tour. This drew comparisons with the iconic lift made by Maher during the 33rd season of 'Dancing with the Stars' during October 2024. Bersten also joined the trend by sharing the photo on his Instagram profile with the following caption:

"Sorry @brandonarmstrong but @ilonamaher lifted me better."

Ad

Alan Bersten and Ilona Maher are accompanying the DWTS live tour, which will wrap up by April 2025.

Ilona Maher talks about the massive response to her new venture

Ilona Maher opens up about the massive response to new venture [Image Source : Getty]

Ilona Maher recently launched a podcast channel, 'House of Maher' and had appealed to her social media followers to boost the reach of the same. She teamed up with her sisters to make it even more popular.

Ad

After the podcast gained popularity on Spotify, Maher thanked her followers for the same on her Instagram story. In a video that she shared, Maher mentioned,

"Wow, wow, wow. You all really showed up for episode 1 of House of Maher. We're currently sitting at 5 on the charts, but I know that with all of your help we can get to number 1. So, share it with your friends, your family, your chosen family, your sisters, your moms, whoever it is. Let's get there. We want you all to be part of this group chat. We can do it!"

Ad

Maher further added in another story,

"Have it playing while you clean, walk, do your thing! We'd appreciate it!!!"

Ilona Maher previously played for the Bristol Bears at the Premiership Women's Rugby League. She contributed to the team's impressive journey to the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback