Ilona Maher's dance partner Alan Bersten makes feelings known about comparison with Olympian's viral life sequence

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten expressed his feelings about the comparison with the Olympian's viral sequence. The sequence was uploaded on Bersten's Instagram profile, and comparisons were made with the dance sequence performed by Maher and Bersten during the 33rd season of the dance reality 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Bersten had an important sequence with fellow choreographer Brandon Armstrong during the current DWTS tour, where both the choreographers are taking part. In the sequence, Armstrong lifted Bersten, drawing comparison with the 'viral sequence' performed by Maher and Bersten in October 2024. He shared this on his Instagram profile with the caption:

"Sorry @brandonarmstrong but @ilonamaher lifted me better."

For the unversed, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten had performed on the song 'Surface Pressure' at the Disney-themed week of 'Dancing with the Stars', when Maher lifted Bersten, who was disguised as a donkey, almost entirely by one hand. The sequence became crazy viral all over social media.

A few days ago, Maher attempted to dance with heels on. She tagged Bersten in the video she posted on her Instagram profile and asked if she was doing well. Maher wrote in the caption:

"@tartecosmetics bedazzled these shoes for me and I’m in love with them. BRB, trying to remember my steps. @alanbersten how’d I do?"

Bersten replied in the comments section:

"Oh she still got it"

Ilona Maher had teamed up with Alan Bersten for the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars.' Despite a wobbly journey in between, the dancing duo went on to make it to the grand finale. They missed the mirrorball trophy by a whisker, finishing as the runners-up.

Ilona Maher makes feelings known about partnering Alan Bersten for DWTS

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten at the DWTS studios during rehearsals [Image Source: Getty]

It is needless to say that Olympic medalists Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten had become the fan favorites due to their dedication, as well as their consistent efforts toward improving their performances.

In an interview with Parade, a few months ago, Maher opened up about how partnering Bersten for the DWTS changed her. In her words:

“What's so cool about having a partner like Alan, because though I did the things like lifting him and things that aren't considered to be for a woman or feminine, (but) I still felt very feminine and beautiful whenever I did it. And I didn't feel like it took away from who I am or made me feel a certain way, I think it (was) just a celebration of my strength more than anything.”

Alan Bersten also thanked Ilona Maher for the fantastic partnership at the end of 2024 when he posted about how special 2024 was for him. The choreographer is busy with the next leg of the DWTS tour, which will wrap up by April 19.

