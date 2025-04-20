Ilona Maher recently opened up about her struggles via Instagram. Her post garnered much support from everyone, including her Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bersten.

Maher is an American union rugby player and was an important part of Team USA in Rugby Sevens at the Paris Olympics 2024. Maher debuted for the Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women's Rugby in England. In her three months with the Bristol Bears, Maher's popularity brought a lot of audience to the game.

In her recent post, Maher opened up about crying. She said that it wasn't a weakness, initiating an important ongoing conversation on mental health.

Her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, was one of the many people who offered words of support and care for Ilona Maher. Bersten gave a three-word reaction, writing:

Sending you love. ❤️

Screenshot of Alan Bersten's comment on Ilona Maher's post (@ilonamaher/ig)

Maher and Bersten were the runners-up in the Dancing with the Stars finals with their fiery freestyle routine to "Femininomenon."

Ilona Maher on femininity in sports and encouraging women to push limits

Ilona Maher played a significant role in helping Team USA clinch a bronze at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Her contribution to women's sport extends beyond the rugby field. In a conversation with CBS Morning, Maher talked about femininity and sports, she said (1:48 onwards):

"I think there always have been a divide, people believing that, oh when you play sports, if you're an athlete you can't be feminine, I feel that I can be a beast and can play this very physical and aggressive sport and also keeping my femininity while I do it."

Maher urged women to lift weights and try to see what their bodies are capable of.

"I can stiff arm, I can fend and I can get up and tackle as hard as I can, that's what I want other woman, to even just get in a gym and lift weights and see what your body can do."

Ilona Maher was recently part of the Dancing with the Stars tour as a guest with Chandler Kinney and Joey Graziadei, while Stephen Nedoroscik was the co-host.

