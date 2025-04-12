Stephen Nedoroscik reveals his favourite DWTS move as tour enters the final leg

Stephen Nedoroscik has revealed his favorite Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) move amid the ongoing last leg of the show's tour. Along with being a dancer on the tour, the gymnast was also the co-host.

Nedoroscik rose to fame after competing at the Paris Olympics 2024, having earned the highest score in the team all-around event and helping his team win an Olympic medal after 16 years. He also won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event, and shortly after this campaign, he went on to compete in DWTS, which started on September 17, 2024.

He earned a fourth-place finish in the show with his partner Rylee Arnold, and is currently a part of the DWTS tour. This event commenced on January 7, 2025, intending to visit a total of 68 cities. It has now reached the final leg, as it will end on April 19 at the Rosemont Theatre. Amid this, the gymnast recently revealed his favorite dance move during a fun conversation with pro-dancer Daniella Karagach Pashkova.

He revealed that his favorite dance step was Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov's spinning step, where she crouches down and spins while Pashkov holds her hands above her head. Nedoroscik also hilariously imitated the step in the video posted by Karagach on her Instagram handle.

Other participants on the tour such as Ezra Sosa, Pasha Pashkov, and more, also revealed their favorite DWTS dance moves.

When Stephen Nedoroscik made his feelings known about his Olympics and DWTS experience

Speaking at the Penn State Student Programming Association's annual SPA Day in January, Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his experience of winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. He also spoke about his feelings after becoming a part of the Dancing With the Stars show.

Nedoroscik said that after his achievement at the 2024 Summer Games, he received a lot of love and positivity. He said (as quoted by State College.com):

“I just got an Olympic medal, and suddenly all these followers, messages, and positivity, and it was so black and white compared to what I had when I first made that Olympic team. It was so positive, and everyone was falling in love with this men’s gymnastics team."

Making his feelings known about DWTS, Stephen Nedoroscik added:

“I really had no dance experience. The only dance experience I had was from THON in 2017. THON set me up for success many years in advance. It was a life-changing experience for me. I danced more in 2024 than I did gymnastics… It really did just feel like I was training for the Olympics again.”

Stephen Nedoroscik also became a world champion in the pommel horse event in 2021 and bagged one more gold medal in the team all-around event at the 2023 Pan American Games.

