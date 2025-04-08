Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares heartfelt reaction as Live Tour’s Hollywood stop wraps up

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold shared her reaction to the latest DWTS show in Los Angeles. Nedoroscik is a co-host as part of the DWTS Live Tour and recently performed at a show in Los Angeles. Nedoroscik is a prominent gymnast, grabbing two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

This is not Stephen Nedoroscik's first time being part of DWTS, as he was part of the show's 33rd season where he finished in fourth place alongside Arnold. He is now a co-host on the show's live tour, which is set to continue till April 19th. While Nedoroscik has been present throughout the tour, his partner Arnold has been sidelined due to an ankle injury.

After the DWTS Live Tour crew's latest performance in Los Angeles, Arnold shared her reaction to a post by the official DWTS account. The post read:

"✨Live from Hollywood ✨,"

Arnold commented on the post, writing:

"The best crew miss you guys 🥺❤️,"

Still taken from the offical DWTS account (Source: @dwtstourofficial/Instagram)

Arnold had announced earlier that she would be missing future performances on the tour due to her injury and revealed that professional dancer Kailyn Rogers would be stepping in for her while she recovers.

Stephen Nedoroscik reveals what it feels like to be an Olympic medalist

Stephen Nedoroscik grabbed two medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics - (Image via Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik recently revealed his feelings after winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The American gymnast made his Olympic debut in Paris and managed to grab the bronze in both the Men's Pommel Horse and the Men's Team event.

Nedoroscik sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was asked how he felt after becoming an Olympic medalist. The gymnast revealed that it felt amazing, saying (0:17 onwards):

"I mean, it feels amazing. Going into that competition, I had big dreams, big hopes and to come out and look back and say, 'oh, my gosh,I actually did that,' it is an unbelievable feeling."

Nedoroscik specialises in the pommel horse event and before making his Olympic breakthrough, represented Penn State University during his collegiate career. In his time at Penn State, he won numerous accolades, including the 2020 Nissen-Emery Award as the nation’s top senior gymnast. Nedoroscik has also won two NCAA national titles on the pommel horse, alongside earning four US national titles.

