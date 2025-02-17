Stephen Nedoroscik encounters setback after 'speed walking' world's second longest concourse

Stephen Nedoroscik expressed his thoughts after missing his flight despite walking the second-longest concourse in the world. The American gymnast is currently hosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour, which covers over 60 cities in the U.S.

Nedoroscik shared his ordeal in an Instagram story on Monday morning. He posted a selfie of his frustrated self and revealed he had destroyed his shins, but still didn't manage to catch the flight.

"Just speed walked the second longest concourse in the world! 🥳 (Shins - destroyed, flight - missed)," he wrote

Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story

Nedoroscik received the call-up for season 33 of DWTS following a breakout campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He led the USA men's gymnastics team to their first medal since 2008 before winning a bronze in the individual pommel horse finals.

The 26-year-old was paired with pro dancer Rylee Arnold, and despite being insecure about his dancing skills, he did well and finished fourth in the Grand Finale.

Nedoroscik was chosen as the co-host of the 2025 DWTS Tour and has been touring the country with Arnold and other participants since last month.

"I was like ‘this isn't real life’" - Stephen Nedoroscik on the moment he found he had gone viral at the Paris Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Day 8 - (Source: Getty)

Following the men's team finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, social media was flooded with Stephen Nedorosick memes, and the gymnast became an overnight celebrity. However, he didn't find out about his popularity until a few hours later, when he was out at dinner with his girlfriend, Tess McCracken.

“I actually was the only member of my team to get drug tested so after I did that iconic pommel horse performance (during team finals)," Nedoroscik said during an appearance on the Sherri Show. "They were like ‘come on back over here’, and all my teammates got to go to dinner, not me, too bad. (The drug test) took about an hour and I didn't have my phone the whole time, so then I go to dinner an hour later, I don't have my phone and I finally arrive and I go hang out with my girlfriend and family.”

“My girlfriend goes ‘have you opened your phone yet’, (and) I'm like ‘no I got Olympic medal’, I'm having the night of my life. She's like ‘open your phone you're trending on Twitter’, and I was like ‘this isn't real life’. It was insane.”

The 26-year-old hasn't competed since the end of the Olympic Games and is busy with the DWTS Live Tour till April. While he hasn't commented on his return yet, Stephen Nedoroscik is expected to be back for the World Championships later this year.

