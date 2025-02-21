Ilona Maher's dance partner joins Stephen Nedoroscik for a dance challenge with a hilarious message amid DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik recently shared a video on social media where he playfully showcased his random dance moves while Alan Bersten flawlessly mirrored his actions. The video was shot on-stage during the DWTS Live Show rehearsal time.

Alan Bersten is one of the elite dancers on the live show, which includes Daniella Karagach, Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, and Emma Slater. The show began in January 2025 following the conclusion of its 33rd season in November 2024.

Bersten shared the video on his Instagram handle on 20th February 2025 with a caption:

"Collectively, we have 2 Olympic medals between us"

Stephen Nedoroscik built an impressive gymnastics career with notable achievements. At the 2022 World Championships, he finished fifth in both men's pommel horse and team events. His biggest world championship success came in 2021 when he won gold on the pommel horse. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he secured two bronze medals in individual and team pommel horse events.

Stephen Nedoroscik reflects on DWTS Live tour family

Stephen Nedoroscik at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik recently expressed his excitement about partaking in the dance tour. He admitted the talent of the dancers, calling them the best in the world and appreciated their high-level performance.

Nedoroscik participated in DWTS' 33rd season following his successful performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was partnered with Rylee Arnold, and the duo concluded the show in November 2024 by placing fourth in the season. Nedoroscik soon joined the DWTS Live show as a co-host.

"These are the best dancers in the world doing some of the best stuff in the world, and it is so entertaining. I do a whole lot of dance; I do a whole lot of speaking too, couple jokes in there. I get to chuckle once in a while, and one of my favorite numbers, though, is I get to bring old training equipment called the mushroom that we did when we were kids. I get to do some gymnastics, and people love it. I mean, the tour is just so fun. I'm enjoying it so much." (6:47 onwards)

The Dancing with the Stars show is set to conclude in April 2025. Rugby player Ilona Maher is set to make an appearance on April 5th. The DWTS Live show has back-to-back performances scheduled for February 22 at Ovens Auditorium, with a matinee and an evening show.

