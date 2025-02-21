Stephen Nedoroscik makes his feelings known as Daniella Karagach's daughter watches him perform the pommel horse routine during DWTS live rehearsals

Stephen Nedoroscik recently reacted to a heartwarming moment during a Dancing with the Stars live show rehearsal, as Daniella Karagach's daughter watched him perform his pommel horse routine. Karagach posted a video on social media showing her daughter sitting backstage, watching the rehearsal.

The Olympic bronze medalist is currently co-hosting the show's tour after placing fourth in the 33rd season of DWTS in November 2024. He joined the show soon after winning a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, partnering with Rylee Arnold.

Karagach took to Instagram on February 20 to share the heartwarming moment with fans along with the following caption:

"Spoiling her with the best seats in the house 😅 #dwts #tourlife"

Stephen Nedoroscik responded by writing:

"She’s literally the cutest ever 😭"

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik's comment/ Source: Instagram/ @daniellakaragach

The 26-year-old Nedoroscik excelled on the world stage, finishing fifth in the pommel horse and team events at the 2022 World Championships after winning gold in 2021. He also competed at the 2023 Pan American Games and made his Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games, earning two bronze medals in the individual pommel horse routine and in the final team event.

Stephen Nedoroscik appreciates strong fan support on Dancing with the Stars

In Picture: Stephen Nedoroscik at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball - Source: Getty

In October 2023, during an interview with Extra TV, Stephen Nedoroscik responded to fans supporting his performance on DWTS' 32nd season. He expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from fans during his time on the show.

Nedoroscik mentioned many fans reached out to encourage him, telling him he is doing a great job. Reflecting on the love from fans, he said:

"We're getting tons and tons of people reaching out, saying, dude, you're killing it. It's just so positive. And I'm glad that the fan base is really supporting me throughout this, especially because it's not something I'm super comfortable with. So, to see people being so positive and saying, you're killing it just means a lot me." (0:06 onwards)

Currently, Nedoroscik is on a tour with DWTS live along with other elite dancers, including Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Rylee Arnold, and Ezra Sosa. The tour began on January 7, 2025, and is set to conclude in April 2025. On April 5, rugby player Ilona Maher will make a guest appearance.

The DWTS Live show is scheduled for back-to-back performances: February 22 at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC, followed by a show on February 23 at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

