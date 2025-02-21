”Just makes me so happy”- Stephen Nedoroscik’s dance partner Rylee Arnold makes her feelings known about boyfriend Walker Lyons' Valentines day gift

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, opened up about her boyfriend, Walker Lyons' Valentine's Day gift, while sharing her DWRS tour routine. The 19-year-old Arnold is currently a pro dancer on the show's tour.

Arnold and Nedoroscik met each other when they were paired for the 33rd season of DWTS. They delivered impressive performances and reached the finals of the show, earning a fourth-place finish. Months after this, they have reunited for the show's tour, amid which the choreographer usually shares cute updates with her boyfriend, Lyons.

From sharing their Valentine's Day celebration to him coming down to meet her on the tour, she shares a great deal. Most recently she shared her pre-show routine on tour, revealing one of his gifts from February 14 and expressing her feelings about it. Along with this, she also revealed how she prepares herself for the show.

"Hey guys, here is my routine before my show on tour. Firstly, we start off by driving to the venue to perform again. I got in bunk to cuddle the bear that Walker git me for Valentine's Day, coz that just makes me so happy."

Opening up about her routine and giving a slight health update, she added:

"I started off my with my makeup, I was just talking to everybody, talking, dancing, having fun, just getting ready for the show. I have actually been so sick the past couple of days, so starting to finally feel like myself again, which is so nice."

Rylee Arnold’s Instagram story

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold opened up about her feelings for Walker Lyons after DWTS

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold had a wholesome journey at the Dancing With the Stars show, and during the entire journey, they had the support of their respective counterparts. Following the finals of the show, the 19-year-old appeared in a conversation with Access Hollywood, where she opened up about her feelings for her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. She also spoke about his unexpected visit to the finale with his faimily.

Calling him special, she said:

"So special, he is one of my biggest supporters in life and...he's just a special one and I'm just so grateful for him," Arnold said.

Meanwhile , Stephen Nedoroscik also received a heartfelt message from his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, after his performance in the finals. The latter took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of photos from the show's finale and penned a sweet message for the gymnast in the caption. Here's what McCracken wrote:

"He’s the only trophy I care about🖤 Stephen, I’m so proud of how far you’ve come. Watching you throw yourself into dance for the last three months has been so inspiring and I’m honored to have been able to witness your journey. Being at your side through the whirlwind has been nothing short of spectacular🪩"

Stephen Nedoroscik is currently a co-host at the DWTS Tour, which commenced on January 7 and will be executed in almost 68 cities.

