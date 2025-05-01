Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten reacts to rugby star's Cuban shake move

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, reacted to the Olympian and her fellow US rugby player Charli Jacoby's heartfelt moment amid training for the 2025 Pacific Four Series. Maher came fresh off appearing as a guest on the Dancing With the Stars tour.

Ilona Maher played with the Bristol Bears in the PWR from January to March, in the build-up to the 2025 Rugby World Cup. Following her short but memorable stint in the United Kingdom, Maher returned to the US to gear up for the Pacific Four Series, slated from May.

While the practice is full-fledged, the players make time out for fun times and often groove to trendy songs on TikTok. Maher and teammate Charli Jacoby danced in a latest video that was captioned as:

"Dance or switch positions for a game"

Although both danced to avoid giving up their positions, Maher spilled a secret about Jacoby, writing:

"This is a lie, @spicy_chardiniera would love to be in the centers for a little break."

Ilona Maher's moves caught the attention of her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten. The latter identified the steps and hilariously claimed that he was the one to teach her.

"Is that a Cuban break!!!? I taught her that."

Alan Bersten comments on Maher's post; Instagram - @ilonamaher

Maher and Bersten partnered in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars. The pair danced their way to the judges' and the audience's hearts and finished as runner-up behind Zoey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson.

Ilona Maher once talked about pairing with Alan Bersten on Dancing With the Stars

Maher and Bersten at Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 27, 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher made a name for herself as a rugby player and body positivity advocate, but was not familiar with dancing. In an episode with House of Maher, the Olympic bronze medalist shared how excited she was about the dance reality show, but also had Bersten's track record in her mind.

"I knew it was going to be hard. I had heard rumors you could be tough on your partners. I was like, OK. I wasn’t scared of that though, I was like, ‘Perfect.’” “I remember thinking, ‘This guy’s very animated,’ I wasn’t sure if that was all a front. This guy could be really animated on the show and then not fun actually.”

Maher revolutionized women's rugby by embracing her feminine side in a sport that is considered male-dominated. She also amassed a massive social media following, the most for a rugby player in history.

