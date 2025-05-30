Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten's girlfriend Emma Slater reacts to Olympian's tomato-printed outfit

Ilona Maher shared a photo of herself sporting a tomato-printed dress in Miami, Florida. Her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten's girlfriend, Emma Slater, shared her reaction to Maher's social media update.

Maher was recently in rugby action in the Pacific Four Series, which is a tournament played between New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and the USA. Maher and Team USA were bested by New Zealand on May 23, losing 14-79, adding one more loss to the team's results. Team USA's performance was subpar in the series, with Maher and co. failing to win any of their matches.

Ilona Maher shared an Instagram post of herself rocking a black dress with a red tomato print while in Miami Beach, Florida. She added the following caption to the post:

"Live your tomato girl fantasy."

Alan Bersten's girlfriend, Emma Slater, shared a four-word reaction to the post.

"You look so hot," Emma Slater wrote in the comments.

Screenshot of Ilona Maher's Instagram post (@ilonamaher/ig)

Dancing with the Stars season 33 winner Jenna Johnson also left a comment, writing:

"Stunning babe"

Maher was paired up with Alan Bersten for season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. The two ended up being the runners-up at the show behind Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson.

Ilona Maher reflects on spending time with fans after her matches

Ilona Maher recently shared an Instagram post where she opened up about spending a lot of time with her fans in the stands after her games. The rugby star penned an emotional note sharing her gratitude for all the support she receives.

“Why do you spend so much time with the fans after the final whistle?” Because they are also the ones changing the game. They are buying the tickets, showing up, and cheering for us. We want more people to play rugby but almost just as important: we need people supporting it. For the women’s game to grow, we need to grow our fanbase. We need more seats filled to show the value that we know we have."

"Our fanbase can be a lot different than the men but that’s what makes it so cool. I look out in the crowd and see we now have women and girls in our stands who’ve never seen a rugby match," wrote Ilona Maher.

Maher has established herself as one of the most influential faces of US women's rugby. She is one of the significant players who contributed to the team's 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medal finish.

The athlete also found popularity on social media after sharing insights from the Olympic Village. The fresh perspective of the athlete made her popular in the US and led her to further fame following her incredible run at the Dancing with the Stars.

