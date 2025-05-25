Ilona Maher’s DWTS partner Alan Bersten shares glimpses of his Hawaiian vacation with girlfriend Emma Slater

Ilona Maher's Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, shared a sneak peek of his recent Hawaiian getaway with his girlfriend, Emma Slater. Maher and Bersten were last seen performing together at the DWTS tour.

Ad

Maher was offered participation in the DWTS show after her incredible performance at the Paris Olympics campaign. She was paired with Bersten as her dance partner, and they reached the finals and earned a second-place finish on November 26. Shortly after this, they reunited with each other at the DWTS tour and are currently busy in their personal lives.

Bersten, who is on a Hawaiian vacation with his girlfriend, Slater, shared a bunch of pictures with her on Instagram, which showcased the quality time they spent together. From waterfalls to their gym sessions and more, he shared everything with his followers. The post's caption read:

Ad

Trending

"Our first few days in Kauai! Truly unbelievable 🙏🏼 this is what happiness looks like to me."

Ad

While Bersten is on a trip, Maher competed at the Pacific Four Series, where she and her team experienced three losses, falling short against Canada, New Zealand and Australia. However, following this loss, Ilona Maher interacted with fans, signed autographs and also took pictures.

Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten called rugby player his friend for life

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten came close to each other while competing at the DWTS show, having spent multiple days and adorable moments with each other.

Ad

Days after the conclusion of the show, Maher's dance partner looked back on 2024, calling the year special. Along with this, Bersten also highlighted his bond with Maher by sharing a picture with her and adding a caption that read:

“I can't put into words how special 2024 was for me! Not only did I have the best season ever with @ilonamaher and made a friend for life!! I also got @jeffbersten and truthfully I don't know how I got so lucky.

Ad

"I am so grateful and thankful for this incredible year and all the joy it's brought me! I want to thank everyone who's been there for me and just want to wish everyone reading this a very happy new year! 2025 is going to be the best year yet!"

Bersten recently attended Ilona Maher's podcast, where he reflected on teaming up with the rugby star at the show, stating that he got very lucky to be partnered with her. Along with this, he also lauded the rugby player's dancing skills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More