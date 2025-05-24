Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten makes feelings known on Olympian's dance session days after dancing 'retirement'

Ilona Maher's Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten recently praised her for her moves in a dance session they had together. Maher and Bersten competed together on the 33rd season of DWTS, where they finished as runners-up. They share a close relationship and even performed together on the show's live tour which concluded in April.

Maher is one of the most popular rugby players in the world. She has represented Team USA at the Olympics on multiple occasions, helping them win their first ever bronze medal in Rugby Sevens at Paris 2024. Maher first made her breakthrough at Quinnipiac University, where she grabbed All-American honors and also helped her team win three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association titles.

In a post shared by Bersten and Maher on Instagram, the pair can be seen recreating a viral dance trend, with Bersten praising Maher's dance moves. He wrote:

"I think It’s safe to say she’s out of dance retirement!!!"

Ilona Maher hinted at her retirement from dance following the conclusion of the DWTS Live Tour. She seemingly hasn't lost step though, proving that there still might be time for her to make her return.

Ilona Maher on her retirement from dance and what she's learnt from it

Ilona Maher ahead of the Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Semi Final - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher took to social media to announce her retirement from dance following the conclusion of the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour in April. Maher was part of several shows and featured alongside other popular public figures such as Joey Graziadei, Chandler Kinney and Stephen Nedoroscik.

Maher reflected on her dance journey in a post shared on Instagram, where she said:

"After careful consideration, I have decided to retire from dance. I am a fresh-old dancer. You all know this. Um, never said was a good one, but I am a pro. I think I gotta hang up my dancing shoes. You know, if I never have to learn another step again, I think I'll be happy. I think I will. So I just wanted you all to hear this from me."

"You know, I don't know what the tabloids will say tomorrow. But this is my decision. It was hard to make because I was, like, kind of up there with the best in the world, I would say at this point. But this is for me, and I thank you all for supporting that."

Following her retirement from dance, Maher has taken to other social platforms to launch her brand new podcast called 'House of Maher' which features her alongside her sisters, discussing tales from their childhood and more.

