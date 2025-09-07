Ilona Maher's former DWTS partner Alan Bersten backs the Olympian as Team USA crashes out of quarterfinals despite win over Samoa

Ilona Maher's former DWTS dance partner, Alan Bersten, sent support to the rugby player as Team USA gets ousted from the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. Maher has been a prominent name in the sport since she began her 2025 season with the Bristol Bears in January.

Ilona Maher made waves both on and off the field in the past season, helping Team USA to the historic bronze finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics and advocating for body positivity through her massive social media presence. She continued to inspire women in and out of sports and even received acclaim from iconic figures like Malala Yousafzai, who attended one of the Bears' matches in the UK.

Ilona Maher had one goal in her mind: to play at the Rugby World Cup. She and her team kicked off the campaign with a defeat from Australia but bounced back in the next match. However, despite recording their highest scoring match against Samoa on September 6, 2025, past setbacks dashed their chances of a quarterfinal appearance.

In a recent Instagram story, Ilona Maher's former DWTS dance partner, Alan Bersten, expressed pride in her and wrote:

"proud of you @ilonamaher"

Maher gets support from former dance partner Alan Bersten; Instagram - @alanbersten

Maher won a turnover in the middle of the pitch, but Freda Tafuna kicked off the scoring, eventually scoring four tries.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten participated in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars, reaching the finals and finishing runners-up behind Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson.

Ilona Maher was filled with excitement when Alan Bersten was announced as Elaine Hendrix's partner for the 34th season of DWTS

Maher at the USA v Australia - Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten were not only dance partners but also shared a great bond off the stage. They often shot fun videos together for their social media handles and continue to support each other. In an Instagram post from days ago, the professional dancer announced that he would return for the 34th edition, partnering with actress Elaine Hendrix.

"It’s official!!! My partner for season 34 is the one and only @elaine4animals !!!!! I’m so excited and can’t wait for you all to go on this journey with us! Btw Meredith Blake is not the villain! #justiceformeredithblake"

Maher excitedly dropped multiple messages in the comment section and even suggested calling her during training if required.

"Let me know if I need to come in to training”

“You have my vote!”

“So excited!”

“Yuuupppp!”

“How is it that time again?!?

Maher was the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model this year, and also walked the ramp on the Runway show. She also won the Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the ESPYs in July this year.

