Ilona Maher poses in a special bikini as she enjoys 'recovery' at a beach

Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher recently opted for a beach retreat after her inaugural match at the Women's Rugby World Cup didn't go well. Maher is currently with the US squad in England, where the World Cup is being hosted.Maher was seen on an English beach and shared some glimpses on her Instagram profile. The 29-year-old wore a special bikini, reminding some of the American flag.Maher dropped a two-word reaction on her Instagram post's caption. The caption read:&quot;Beach recovery&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe US team, including Ilona Maher, is currently in a challenging situation in the preliminary round of the Women's Rugby World Cup. They began their World Cup campaign on a disappointing note by losing to England 7-69. They managed to draw the next game against Australia 31-31. The last match is a make-or-break situation for both the USA and Australia. The USA will not only have to defeat Samoa by a handsome margin, but also hope that Australia lose to England, if they wish to proceed to the next stage.The current edition of the Women's Rugby World Cup will be held from August 22 to September 27 in England.When Ilona Maher talked about her skills as a rugby playerIlona Maher opens up on her rugby skills [Image Source: Getty]Ilona Maher has a considerable following on social media, with more than five million followers on Instagram alone. While there were never any issues with it, Maher feels that people forget she is a good rugby player, too.In her interview with The Telegraph earlier in March, the 29-year-old rugby player mentioned:“I think people forget that I am a good rugby player,” she says. “As an American athlete, I play sevens because it’s full-time and I get paid to play sevens. So of course I’m going to play that, live in San Diego, play full-time and get to play rugby. It’s very hard right now, there’s not a lot of XVs teams out there who will pay you to play the sport you love.&quot;The Olympic bronze medalist added:“I’m a great rugby player – in XVs and sevens – I’ve just had to focus on sevens because of the situation. Coming to the PWR was about getting into it and feeling it again, because they are two different games.&quot;Ilona Maher had previously played in England as a representative of the Bristol Bears' women's team during the Premiership Women's Rugby League. Maher led the Bristol Bears to the semifinals of the tournament as well.