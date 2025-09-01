  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Ilona Maher poses in a special bikini as she enjoys 'recovery' at a beach

Ilona Maher poses in a special bikini as she enjoys 'recovery' at a beach

By Animesh Pandey
Published Sep 01, 2025 01:55 GMT
Ilona Maher poses in iconic bikini during beach retreat [Image Source : Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher poses in iconic bikini during beach retreat [Image Source : Ilona Maher's Instagram/@ilonamaher]

Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher recently opted for a beach retreat after her inaugural match at the Women's Rugby World Cup didn't go well. Maher is currently with the US squad in England, where the World Cup is being hosted.

Ad

Maher was seen on an English beach and shared some glimpses on her Instagram profile. The 29-year-old wore a special bikini, reminding some of the American flag.

Maher dropped a two-word reaction on her Instagram post's caption. The caption read:

"Beach recovery"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The US team, including Ilona Maher, is currently in a challenging situation in the preliminary round of the Women's Rugby World Cup. They began their World Cup campaign on a disappointing note by losing to England 7-69. They managed to draw the next game against Australia 31-31. The last match is a make-or-break situation for both the USA and Australia. The USA will not only have to defeat Samoa by a handsome margin, but also hope that Australia lose to England, if they wish to proceed to the next stage.

Ad

The current edition of the Women's Rugby World Cup will be held from August 22 to September 27 in England.

When Ilona Maher talked about her skills as a rugby player

Ilona Maher opens up on her rugby skills [Image Source: Getty]
Ilona Maher opens up on her rugby skills [Image Source: Getty]

Ilona Maher has a considerable following on social media, with more than five million followers on Instagram alone. While there were never any issues with it, Maher feels that people forget she is a good rugby player, too.

Ad

In her interview with The Telegraph earlier in March, the 29-year-old rugby player mentioned:

“I think people forget that I am a good rugby player,” she says. “As an American athlete, I play sevens because it’s full-time and I get paid to play sevens. So of course I’m going to play that, live in San Diego, play full-time and get to play rugby. It’s very hard right now, there’s not a lot of XVs teams out there who will pay you to play the sport you love."
Ad

The Olympic bronze medalist added:

“I’m a great rugby player – in XVs and sevens – I’ve just had to focus on sevens because of the situation. Coming to the PWR was about getting into it and feeling it again, because they are two different games."

Ilona Maher had previously played in England as a representative of the Bristol Bears' women's team during the Premiership Women's Rugby League. Maher led the Bristol Bears to the semifinals of the tournament as well.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications