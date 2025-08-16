“Women’s sports is really moving up” - Ilona Maher drops major reveal ahead of Rugby World Cup 2025

American rugby player Ilona Maher took to social media to share a glimpse of the customised team USA bus she and her team received ahead of the Rugby World Cup in England. Maher will be participating in the tournament, which runs from August 22nd to September 27th, with group stage matches against England, Australia, and Samoa to be her team's first few games. This will mark Maher'sfirst-everr Rugby World Cup in the 15-a-side format.Ilona Maher is regarded as one of the best female rugby players in the world. She competed at a collegiate level for Quinnipiac University, where she won three NIRA Championships, establishing herself as one of the most exciting talents in the nation. She would go on to compete internationally, representing Team USA in Rugby Sevens at the Tokyo Olympics as well as the Paris Olympics. Maher made history by helping Team USA win the bronze medal in Paris, marking the nation's first-ever Olympic medal in the event.In a post shared on Instagram, Maher shared a glimpse of the customised bus which she and her team received ahead of the Rugby World Cup.&quot;Women’s sports is really moving up @rugbyworldcup,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIlona Maher also boasts a large social media following, using her presence to talk about women in sports and more.Ilona Maher: &quot;I think people forget I'm a good rugby player&quot;Maher poses with her bronze medal won at Paris 2024 - Source: GettyIlona Maher recently revealed that people forget about her ability to play rugby thanks to her large social media following. In an interview with The Telegraph, she said:“I think people forget that I am a good rugby player,” she says. “As an American athlete, I play sevens because it’s full-time and I get paid to play sevens. So of course I’m going to play that, live in San Diego, play full-time and get to play rugby. It’s very hard right now, there’s not a lot of XVs teams out there who will pay you to play the sport you love.&quot;“I’m a great rugby player – in XVs and sevens – I’ve just had to focus on sevens because of the situation. Coming to the PWR was about getting into it and feeling it again, because they are two different games.&quot;Maher played for the Bristol Bears for three months in the English Premiership Women's Rugby league, performing impressively in her short time with the team.