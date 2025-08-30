How to watch Ilona Maher and team USA at Women's Rugby World Cup against Australia? Live streaming details and more

Ilona Maher and Team USA are all set to face Australia in the Women's Rugby World Cup on Saturday, August 30, at the LNER Community Stadium. This will be the USA's second game in the competition after a 7-69 defeat against England.

On the other hand, Maher and Team USA's opponents on Saturday, Australia, defeated Samoa by a dominating margin of 73-0 in their last match. The USA currently sits third on the Pool A table after the conclusion of their first games, while Australia sits at the top.

Thereby, for Ilona Maher and co, the game will be a challenging one, especially with the form and momentum Australia has been in, despite the USA having a 6-3 head-to-head record against the latter. On that note, let's know more about the streaming details for this Women's Rugby World Cup game between Australia and the USA.

Ilona Maher and Team USA vs Australia at Women's Rugby World Cup: Streaming details

The match is set to start around 7:30 PM local time, while for the US fans, they can experience the match around 2:30 PM ET.

The rugby enthusiasts also have a plethora of options, depending on the region they are living in, to experience the match live. For the US fans, they can stick with CBS, Paramount+, or Fubo for a live experience. The BBC will be the go-to broadcaster for the local fans in England, while Canada and South America will be covered by TSN and ESPN, respectively.

Supersport will cover the majority of the region in Africa, while for fans in Australia, they can hook up to 9Now channels.

Ilona Maher sheds light on her aspiration for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup

Ilona Maher shared her thoughts about her aspiration to expand the viewership of rugby during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025. Speaking in an interview with AP News, Maher shared that several fans in the US don't even know that the tournament is going on.

Additionally, the rugby player also added that for her, she wants to build for the upcoming World Cups too, and said:

"Not many people know that there’s a Women’s Rugby World Cup going on, so we try to get as many people as we can to spread that knowledge. We want the fans in America to see us play here because we’ve got a World Cup there in eight years and we need to start building for that."

During the interview, Maher also remarked that this is the time when the sport around a country like the USA can grow immensely.

