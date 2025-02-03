Ilona Maher's sister Olivia shares glimpses of Bristol Bear's match day against Loughborough Lightning

Ilona Maher was seen engaging with fans during a game event on Saturday, February 1. The 28-year-old's sister Livie shared a video on social media, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the match, including some snippets from the game.

The video showed the rugby player happily engaging with fans. It also featured her teammates arriving at the venues and included game highlights with fans cheering for Bristol Bears.

Livie Maher took to Instagram to share the game day with fans accompanied by a caption:

"Since yesterday’s game wasn’t streamed to the USA, here’s some snippets of the sold-out fun 💙"

On Saturday, Bristol Bears lost to Loughborough Lightning at a sold-out Shaftesbury Park despite a strong late comeback. Loughborough scored five tries, with Krissy Scurfield leading the charge with two, while Bristol's points came from Keira Bevan, Millie David, Lark Atkin Davis, and Reneeqa Bonner.

The Bears fought back from a 12-0 deficit, tying the game at halftime, but Lightning regained control early in the second half. Helena Rowland's accurate kicking helped extend Loughborough's lead, converting three tries. Bristol secured a late try-bonus point with two scores in the final 10 minutes, but Loughborough sealed the victory with a 33-24 win.

In December 2024, Ilona Maher signed a three-month contract with Bristol Bears, following her performance at the Dancing with the Stars show in November 2024. She is currently in the United Kingdom, preparing for the 2025 Premiership Women's Rugby.

Ilona Maher reflects on the record crowd at her Bristol Bears debut match

Ilona Maher at Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher expressed her excitement over the record crowd of 9,240 fans at the Bristol Bears match and emphasized the importance of sustaining this level of support. She acknowledged that while her presence may have drawn some spectators, she hopes they stay engaged and return for future games.

The rugby star highlighted the significant improvement in the quality of women's rugby over the past few years and encouraged fans to appreciate the skill and intensity. She also stressed that increasing attendance is crucial for the sport's growth and not just a one-time achievement.

Last month, during a post-game interview, she reflected on the record-breaking attendance for the game against Gloucester-Hartpury at Ashton Gate and said (3:10 onwards):

"My thing I said this before is, like if I'm what gets to them to a game awesome. But I hope that they stay and realize the rugby that's being played, and they come back for another game. I think it's like getting them in the door showing them what this is about and the level that's being played now."

On January 5, Gloucester-Harpury led 7-0 early through Emma Sing. Bristol responded with Millie David's try, and Alisha-Joyce Butcher's score put them 10-7 up at halftime. Natasha Hunt's try and quick scores from Rachel Lund and Maud Muir gave Gloucester-Hartpury a 28-10 lead. Sarah Bern's try closed the gap to 28-17, but two late tries from Mia Venner and Georgia Brock captured the win. Ilona Maher debuted for Bristol off the bench in 66 minutes for a short presence in the game.

