Ilona Maher shares her reaction after being involved in a chaotic 'maul' with Bristol Bears

American union rugby player Ilona Maher recently shared glimpses from her first maul in the PWR league. This comes during her side, Bristol Bear's loss against Loughborough-Lightning on Saturday (Feb 1).

The Bears lost the match by a margin of 22-31 to register their sixth loss of the season in 14 matches. Notably, this was Maher's first match after the broken nose she had during the Bears' clash against the Leicester Tigers and also played in a different position (outside center instead of winger).

Just a day after the match, Maher took to her Instagram handle to share her reaction after being indulged in the first maul for her PWR team. In her story, Maher shared a video of the moment from the match where she could be seen lifting her hands as a part of her celebration. She captioned the story:

"My reaction after being part of my first maul"

Screenshot of Maher's Instagram story feat her reaction to her first maul (Image via: Maher's Instagram handle)

Ilona Maher made a shift from the rugby 7's to rugby 15's as she is looking to prepare to make to the United States national team for the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

Ilona Maher shares her thoughts on her dating plans

Ilona Maher at the Shaftesbury Park during the Bristol Bears and Loughborough-Lightning match on Saturday (Feb 1) (Image via: Getty Images)

Ilona Maher shared her thoughts about her dating plans and how her sister helped her while living in Bristol.

During a conversation at the "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams", Maher shared that she goes to dinner with her sister but also added that it might be better with a partner. Additionally, she also mentioned that she is currently focused on her rugby career owing to which she is not too much worried about her dating plans. She said (7:16 onwards):

"In a positive I have my sister here with me so like it's not as bad being single, I have her, we go out to dinner together, we do very sisterly things, would it be nicer maybe with a partner, maybe, but I have her and right now, it's also just the time where I'm really getting to focus on rugby, just kind of fully immersing myself, so I am not too worried about it, would it be cool if it happened."

She further added:

"I'm right now loving my teammates, loving the team I am at, so I am having a great time."

Ilona Maher and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna also got an opportunity to be on the front page of an American magazine.

