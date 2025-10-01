Ilona Maher says she’s 'real happy' to not be a part of DWTS Season 34 as Stephen Nedoroscik echoes her thoughts

Stephen Nedoroscik agreed with Ilona Maher’s take on Dancing with the Stars season 34 performances. The athletes were part of DWTS last season, with Nedoroscik finishing fourth and Maher as the runner-up. Their DWTS appearances came shortly after their bronze medal-winning campaigns at the 2024 Paris Games.

Stephen Nedoroscik partnered with Rylee Arnold, and Maher partnered with Alan Bersten for the season. This year, Rylee Arnold partnered with Scott Hoying and Alan Bersten with Elaine Hendrix.

As the DWTS season 34 concluded its 3rd week, Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong were eliminated. The pair were fan favorites and strong competitors for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Following the elimination, Ilona Maher posted on her story expressing:

“Well that was a wild elimination @dancingwiththestars.”

She added that it was good she was not there this season, acknowledging the level of talent on display and wrote:

“Real happy I’m not on this season because there are some serious dancers on here. Ain’t no way the athletes @dannyamendola @stephen_nedoroscik @dwighthoward and I could have kept up with them.”

Nedoroscik reshared Maher’s post and added :

“Hahah I’ve been saying this.”

Meanwhile, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles is still in the running. She is partnered with Ezra Sosa, and after the third week's performance, they tied for the top score.

Stephen Nedoroscik opens up on his nervousness while trying to dance during his DWTS appearance

Dancing With the Stars: LIVE! - Nashville, TN - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik is a two-time U.S. pommel horse champion and had an impressive 2024 season helping Team USA to secure its first men’s gymnastics podium finish in 16 years at the Paris Games. Apart from the team bronze, he also earned an individual medal in the men’s pommel horse event at Paris.

Following his remarkable achievement, he participated in the DWTS show. In a conversation with Live with Kelly and Mark alongside his DWTS partner Rylee Arnold, Nedoroscik reflected on his experience from the show and compared dancing and gymnastics, saying:

“Amazingly they are quite similar. It is obviously a little more nerve-wracking when you have people relying on you to get a team medal, but like… I don’t know how good I am at dance, I don’t know how people are going to perceive it, so there is that nervous factor. It’s like, oh man, this is all new to me, I might mess it up,” he said.

Following the conclusion of the DWTS show, Stephen Nedoroscik also joined the DWTS Live Tour and co-hosted the tour alongside Emma Slater.

