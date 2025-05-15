Ilona Maher shouts out to Australian rugby sevens player Maddison Levi for promoting body positivity in bold shoot 

Ilona Maher reacted to Maddison Levi's bold shoot with CircleZeroEight magazine, advocating for body positivity. Maher has been the frontrunner in promoting body acceptance as a bigger built woman playing a masculine sport.

Ilona Maher, who became the most followed rugby player, uses her social media platforms to address body-related issues and inspires women to feel comfortable as they are. She embraced femininity by wearing make-up to her games at the 2024 Paris Olympics, breaking stereotypes around women in sports.

She won bronze with the US women's rugby sevens team in Paris and continued her momentum in the PWR from January to March. Following that, she made the USA Eagles team and played in the opening match of the Pacific Four Series against Canada. Though she and her team fell to the opponents, they witnessed a record crowd at CPKC Stadium.

In her latest Instagram story, the rugby player shouted out to Australian Rugby Sevens player, Maddison Levi, who modeled in a bold photoshoot with CircleZeroEight magazine, promoting body neutrality.

Maher's caption read:

"Rugby Sevens Superstar @maddi_levi also proving that strong is incredibly beautiful!!"

Ilona Maher reacts to Maddison Levi's shoot; Instagram - @ilonamaher

Levi featured in a monochrome shoot, posing bare-bodied and flaunting her defined athletic body. She paired the photo carousel with a strong message, reading:

"Unreleased but something I can’t wait to share with you guys ! I took part in a shoot with @circlezeroeight to showcase how strong our bodies have to be as athletes to carry us through triumphs, tackles and everything in between. A little out of my comfort zone but could not be more proud of the results."

Levi was a part of the Paris Olympics, playing with the Australian team against the USA in the bronze medal match. She was also the only player from her squad to score two tries.

Ilona Maher reacted to a young child referring to her as 'strong of beautiful' instead of taking her name

Maher at the Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Semi Final - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher has not only been inspirational to fellow athletes and adult women but children as well. Recently, she received a heartwarming anecdote that highlighted how a youngster described her as 'strong and beautiful' as she forgot the rugby player's name. She posted that part of the story on her Instagram, reading:

"One person said: "My daughter came home from school and said her whole class was talking about 'that really strong but really beautiful woman that plays rugby'. None of them could remember your name but they all knew you.”

Maher reacted, saying:

“I'm fine if you don't know my name as long as this is how you describe me.”

The 28-year-old featured in the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated for the second time this year.

