Ilona Maher turns up the glamour in purple jumpsuit as a special guest on DWTS Live Tour

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the American rugby star Ilona Maher rocked a jumpsuit. Maher recently kicked off her 2025 Dancing with the Stars Tour (DWST). Ilona Maher and her dancing partner Alan Bersten were runner-up on the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars.

Ilona is a bronze medalist with Team USA at the Paris Olympics 2024. From the podium finish at the Olympics to a fiery performance on the dance stage with Alan Bersten by her side, Ilona Maher has won the fans over. With her energy, stellar performances and fun social media presence, she has become one of the favorites at the Dancing with the Stars stage.

In a recent Instagram post, she posted a video of her in the jumpsuit she was wearing after her 'special guest' appearance at the Dancing with the Stars tour. She was showing off her dazzling new purple jumpsuit post her performance at the Dancing with the Stars Tour 2025. She wrote in the caption:

"A little commotion for the jumpsuit, please."

Ilona Maher joined her dancing partner Alan Bersten after finishing off her PWR tour, ending her short yet impactful time with the Bristol Bears.

Ilona Maher on her farewell to Bristol Bears and meeting Malala

Ilona Maher's effect was visible in the Premiership Women’s Rugby league with Bristol Bears in England. On the debut home game for the Olympic medalist, 9200 fans attended the game at Ashton Gate. And about 7000 people witnessed her final game against Gloucester-Hartpury at Queensholm.

Ilona Maher is one of the most impactful female athletes coming out of the Paris Olympics 2024. A strong advocate of body positivity, Maher has been representing women’s rugby and has been grateful for the fans who have been supporting the game. Ending her short yet significant time with the Bristol Bears, Maher posted an emotional Instagram video talking about the sport and asking people to support the game more. Being grateful for the time at Bristol Bears, she said in her post:

"Thank you for having me England. My time with the @bristolbearswomen was so special. I encourage you all to keep coming out and supporting women’s rugby. Be a part of history."

During her time in England, Ilona also met Pakistan's education activist Malala Yousafzai and talked about her surprise knowing that Malala wanted to come to her game. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, she said:

"Sometimes, I don’t realize the impact I am having but I also think that’s a good thing. Keeps me grounded. I just like sharing myself with you all and showing that it’s okay to exist as you are; whether that be strong, loud, funny, quiet, shy. Meeting Malala, I also realized we’re both just women who are trying to do their best in a world that can at times be pretty wild. At the heart of it, we are girls who want to see other girls succeed."

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup will kick off on August 22 in England. The USA is sharing the pool with England. Maher has used her popularity to promote the sport in England recently, and hopefully, it will increase more at the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Bristol is one of the eight English cities selected as a venue for the upcoming World Cup matches.

