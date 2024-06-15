In Pictures: Allyson Felix offers glimpses into her 'family life' as she balances different motherhood duties

Allyson Felix, the 11-time American Olympic medalist, provided a sneak peek into her personal life as she juggles multiple roles as a mother. She shared a glimpse into her off-court shenanigans through multiple pictures on her social media handle.

Felix is considered a revered icon in American sports as she has brought glory to her nation on numerous occasions in track running. She has participated in the Olympics five times and has won seven golds, three silvers, and a bronze medal in her prolonged athletic career.

Additionally, she has also clinched 14 world championship titles and three Diamond League trophies, which makes her one of the most decorated athletes in track running.

The 38-year-old Los Angeles native announced her retirement from track and field following the 2022 World Championships. Now, the runner is a mother of two beautiful kids (a daughter and a son), and she spends most of her time raising them. She keeps her fans updated on her motherhood journey through her social media handle.

An example of this is Felix's recent post, in which she shared a streak of pictures with her kids on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she can be seen at her daughter's kindergarten facility, at a track meet, and in a couple of other pursuits. She wrote a heart-winning caption, describing each picture.

"Family life lately, 1. kindergarten, here we come! 2. happy baby, 3. the family business, 4. gymnastics girlie, 5. eat + sleep. repeat, 6. mom of 2," she wrote.

Allyson Felix embraces a new role as she gears up to witness the Paris Olympics 2024 from the bleachers

OMEGA Panel Discussion With Olympic Ambassadors Allyson Felix, Noah Lyles, Oksana Masters and Nathan Chen At The Planet Omega Exhibition Launch

Allyson Felix is one of the few athletes who has clinched a medal in each of their Olympic appearances; she participated in Athens in 2004 for the first time and earned a silver. Subsequently, she competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (won a gold and a silver), 2012 London Olympics (three golds), 2016 Rio Olympics (two golds and a silver), and finally at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she clinched a gold and a bronze medal.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will mark the first time in a decade that the United States team will compete at an Olympic event without Allyson Felix. However, the runner has her plans set for the upcoming French spectacle, as she will be stepping into the shoes of spectators and enjoying the show from the stands.

Speaking about which, Allyson Felix stated (via Sports Illustrated):

"Just seeing it from a different perspective. I feel like I've never been able to truly enjoy them because I've been so head down and just doing my thing. And so I'm excited to just support other athletes competing and to take it in."

