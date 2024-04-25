In pictures- Anna Hall shares glimpses of her recovery day

Anna Hall recently shared a glimpse of her recovery day from the intense training regime ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hall has secured two world championship medals so far in the Heptathlon. Only a few days before the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Hall endured a knee injury on a long jump board during one of her training sessions. She over-extended her knee leading to a PCL injury and a bone bruise.

After the World Championships in the Hungarian capital, Hall returned to training for the first in March 2024. With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near, she has set her sights on competing in the prestigious sporting event in the French capital.

Amid the demanding training sessions, Hall is dedicated to taking regular recovery sessions. She recently shared a few glimpses of her recovery day with her fans, posting a series of pictures on her Instagram story.

Hall posted a mirror selfie to begin the series and wrote,

"Recovery Day."

The World Championships medalist began her day by visiting a chiropractic center, taking adjustments, shockwaves, and red light, followed by a twenty-minute recovery swim.

Hall further shared a picture of the massage room, humorously indicating it as nap time.

"Massage (also known as nap time)," she wrote.

She further shared a picture of herself sitting in a car icing her leg and wrote,

"Was heating and icing all day long."

Anna Hall concluded her day delighting in watching Netflix while savoring dried mangoes and using a compression recovery system for her legs. To end her series Hall wrote,

"Ready to go hard again tomorrow."

"Giving myself the best shot to go for the gold medal in Paris" - Anna Hall reveals her Olympic goal following a knee injury

Anna Hall recently opened up on her aim of securing a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Despite her injury before the World Championship last year, she secured a silver medal in the women's heptathlon event after registering 6720 points. During an interview with Citius Mag, she reflected on her injury while expressing her determination to secure a gold medal in the Olympics.

Anna Hall, whose personal best of 6988 points stands fifth in the overall best scores, said that clinching a gold medal is more important than scoring at the Olympics.

“I'm trying to get to trials and do enough to hopefully win that and make the team and then focus on competing and giving myself the best shot to go for the gold medal in Paris."

"In my mind kind of specific mark scores kind of went out the window and I think if I put myself in a position to be competitive at the Olympics then like 7,000 points is on the table. But it's not something that I'm like nitty-gritty I really want to score this or that. I think in Olympic year everyone care about one thing and that's the gold medal" (at 3:18).