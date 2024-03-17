After an immensely successful edition of the Arnold Sports Festival in the United States, Arnold Schwarzenegger has moved to the UK leg of the annual festival. The UK leg of the Arnold Sports Festival is scheduled for March 15 to March 17.

Due to the Arnold Sports festival's immense popularity and world wide reach, some of the best bodybuilders in the world participate in the annual festival. Along with that some of the top retired bodybuilders of the world often appear at the festival as celebrity guests and interact with fans thereby adding to the overall aura of the sports festival.

Arnold Schwarzenegger always actively participates in managing the festival and is often present during the events. An event that he established back in 1989 along with former FBI agent Jim Lorimer has now become a global phenomenon.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared glimpses of the sports festival on his social media handles for fans who could not attend the 3-day event. Schwarzenegger took to Instagram and shared pictures from Day 2 of the Arnold Sports Festival UK. Celebrity guests like former Mr Olympia winner Phil Health and esteemed coach Hany Rambod were present at the event.

They hit the gym together to get a pump.

"@schwarzenegger @philheath & @hanyrambod got their pump on this morning at the @panattaofficial gym," read the caption.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's goal for the Arnold Sports Festival

Arnold Sports Festival - Slap Fighting Championship

Arnold Schwarzenegger established the Arnold Sports Festival in 1989 as a single bodybuilding contest. Over the years the festival has grown enormously and now features over 50 sports and more than 12,000 athletes in participation.

The Arnold Sports Festival saw monumental growth over the course of 35 years which led to its expansion into different countries. Now, the annual sports festival is successfully being held in 5 different continents altogether namely Russia, Asia, Africa, South America and Europe.

Arnold Schwarzenegger currently visualises the festival to be one of the top bodybuilding contests in the world, a position which is now held by the prestigious Mr Olympia. In an attempt to make the contest better and more competitive, Schwarzenegger announced that there would be a revision in the prize money of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding contest from 2025.

The prize money which was previously $300,000 will now be increased to $500,000 from the 2025 season making the Arnold Classic the highest paid bodybuilding contest surpassing Mr Olympia's prize money by $100,000.