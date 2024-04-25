In Pictures: Femke Bol training along with the Dutch team before the World Athletics Relays 2024

Femke Bol was recently seen with the Dutch athletic squad for the upcoming 2024 World Relays.

The 2024 World Relays, slated for May 4 and 5 at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, will serve as the qualifying event for the teams to earn a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With less than ten days remaining for the World Relays, Femke Bol was seen honing her skills along with the team, including Lieke Klaver, Ramsey Angela, Nout Wardenburg, Cathelijn Peeters, Liemarvin Bonevacia, and Minke Bisschops.

Bol has secured multiple relay medals at the world athletics championships and the world indoor athletics championships.

At the 2023 World Athletic Championships, the 24-year-old competed in the mixed 4x400m relay event along with Terrance Agard, Isaya Klein Ikkink, and Klaver. Bol was leading the lineup when suddenly, in the last few meters, she tripped and landed on the ground before the finish line, costing the team a medal.

Nevertheless, showing her remarkable athletic proficiency, Femke Bol went on to clinch a gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay along with Eveline Saalberg, Klaver, and Peeters, clocking a striking time of 3:20.72.

Her recent relay exploits include securing a gold medal along with Klaver, Peeters, and Lisanne de Witte, at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in the 4x400m relay, where the Dutch squad registered 3:25.07. At the same event, Bol also set the world record in the 400m.

"It's not comfortable, that's the secret" - Femke Bol on breaking the world record twice in the Olympic year

Femke Bol poses for a photo with the scoreboard after setting a new World Record in the 400 Metres at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland

Femke Bol proved her prospects as a formidable athlete after breaking the 400m world record twice during the Olympic year.

Bol recorded a stunning time of 49.17 seconds in the 400m at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, held in March, setting a world record after leaving behind Lieke Klaver and Alexis Holmes.

She set this new world record after shattering her previous world record of 49.24 seconds, which she set on February 18, 2024, at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn. During her post-race interview in Glasgow, she stated that breaking the world record wasn't as comfortable as it appeared.

"It's not comfortable, that's the secret," Bol said. "Just like to make it look so I must say the last 50 is never easy. But I learned this in a season that even though I feel tired I feel full of athletic I keep running so this is just what I trust myself now with" (at 0:28).

Further, the 24-year-old also expressed her delight in achieving the historic feat and said:

"I'm super happy to run the world record today I mean I knew I could go faster after my two weeks ago world record but it's a championship it's about winning this is most important but you need a great race to win and I had one of my well my best ever so I'm really happy."