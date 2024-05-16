In Pictures: Gabby Thomas dazzles in black in new Modern Luxury Cover 

Gabby Thomas recently shared a few glimpses from her recent photoshoot for Modern Luxury cover. With the Olympics drawing near, the American sprinter is attracting enticing collaboration opportunities.

The 27-year-old recently teamed up with Modern Luxury Cover. She looked breathtakingly exquisite in a dark brown long jacket and shorts from Dior for her first look and paired the look with a classy white vest.

For her next look, she was seen sporting a white dress paired with a black denim jacket. In one of her looks, she opted for a long brown leather jacket, which she paired with white Dior shorts and a bralette. She completed the look with a long heeled Dior boots.

For all her appearances, Thomas was spotted in a meticulously styled braid, a signature look that she even flaunted at the 2024 World Athletics Relays. She completed all her looks with a stunning golden Omega watch. The Olympian shared a few glimpses with her fans on X and wrote,

"Some of my favorite moments from my Modern Luxury cover and feature."

Expand Tweet

Further in the shoot, Thomas expressed her love for accessories and preferred to sport them while competing.

"I love accessories," Thomas said. "I always have rings, bracelet, watch earrings on. I love to compete in accessories. This has been really fun for me today because fashion is a way to express yourself. It's another form of art, very similar to sport in that way."

Expand Tweet

Gabby Thomas helped her team cruise to two victories at the 2024 World Athletics Relays

Gabby Thomas poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios in Los Angeles, California

With less than 80 days remaining for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gabby Thomas showed her prospects as a formidable contender at the 2024 World Athletics Relays held on May 4 and 5 in Nassau, Bahamas.

She clinched a gold medal with the team, including Tamara Clark, Tamari Davis, and Melissa Jefferson in the women's 4x100m by clocking an impressive 41.85 seconds.

Further, within a gap of 20 minutes, in the women's 4x400m, she recorded her team's fastest split of 49.58 seconds to secure the victory. The American squad earned the triumph with 3:21.70, defeating the Polish and Canadian squads, which registered 3:24.71 and 3:25.17, respectively.

Thomas is expected to compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, slated for June at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.