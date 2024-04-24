In Pictures: Lindsey Vonn headlines Laureus Sports Awards 2024 alongside Usain Bolt and Patrice Evra

Lindsey Vonn recently shared glimpses from the red carpet ceremony of the Laureus Awards 2024 held on April 22 at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid. The 2010 Olympic gold medalist was invited to present the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

Vonn took to her Instagram story to share some pictures from the 25th edition of the Laureus Awards. The Minnesota native dazzled in an exquisite pink dress and topped it up with white heels. Vonn's stories also included pictures with the eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, and the former Manchester United defender, Patrice Evra. She wrote in the caption:

"Back Stage"

Lindsey Vonn, Usain Bolt and Patrice Evra (from left)

Vonn along with Bolt handed over the prestigious Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award to the FC Barcelona player Aitana Bonmati for her staggering performances throughout the season.

Usain Bolt, Lindsey Vonn and Aitana Bonmati (from left)

Bonmati was competing against some of the greatest female performers of various sports such as Iga Swiatek, Shericka Jackson, and Mikaela Shiffrin. However, Bonmati's performances at the 2023 World Cup where she won the Golden Ball for Spain were enough to give her the lead.

Lindsey Vonn shares pictures with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic from the Laureus Awards

Lindsey Vonn

Besides skiing Lindsey Vonn has been a vivid admirer and follower of tennis. She is frequently seen in the tennis arenas enjoying the game. Most recently she was seen during the "Netflix Slam" match between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

Even though she is a huge admirer of the Swiss maestro Roger Federer, Vonn has admitted in the past to have equal respect for Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. With both the tennis legends being present at the Laureus award ceremony on Monday, Vonn didn't miss a chance to share a moment with the Serb and the Spaniard.

She took to her Instagram handle to post the images with the caption:

"In the presence of greatness"

Both Djokovic and Nadal clinched major awards at the event. The Serb won the Laureus Best Sportsman of the Year award, while the Spaniard won the Spirit for Good award for the welfare undertakings his foundation has taken in recent years.

Besides Djokovic and Nadal, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham were also present in the pictures shared by Vonn. Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, aged 20, bagged the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award for his superb performances for the Los Blancos this season.