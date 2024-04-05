In pictures: Mikaela Shiffrin announces engagement with boyfriend Aleksander Kilde

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently announced her engagement with boyfriend and Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. She also shared images of their union on her social media handle.

Shiffrin and Kilde have known each other since 2015. However, they only began dating in 2021 and made their relationship official in May. Since then, the duo have been spotted together at various events.

Recently, Kilde was spotted accompanying her at the prize distribution ceremony of the Audi FIS World Cup. She won the Crystal Globe as the third-place overall title with 1409 points to mark the end of her 2023-2024 season.

While spending quality time in the offseason, the duo decided to advance their relationship to the next level and got engaged after three years of dating. They broke the news on their Instagram handles by sharing pictures of them hanging out, with Mikaela Shiffrin flaunting her engagement ring.

Moreover, the couple added emojis that hinted at their life-long partnership,

Mikaela Shiffrin turned down Aleksander Kilde when he asked for on a date back in 2015

Shiffrin and Kilde at Gold Medal Gala

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde met at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in 2015. Initially, it was the Kilde who made the first move by asking the two-time Olympic gold medalist out on a date. However, she turned him down.

In an interview with Reuters in 2022, Shiffrin recalled:

"We met somewhere around seven years ago, and I think he started the conversation by saying ‘Hi.’ He also sent the first friend request. He technically asked me on a date later that year, but I sort of denied him. I thought I was being cute, but he seems to have taken it as a rejection."

Even after rejection, Shiffrin and Kilde remained friends. Eventually, the couple began to bond better than ever in 2021 after the American lost her father in an accident. Shiffrin said in the interview that Kilde got in touch to support her during that tough period.

“Last year he got in touch with me again with a really nice and supportive message to my family once I started racing again after my dad’s accident, and this time we just never stopped chatting,” she said.

In May 2021, the couple made their relationship public by posting their pictures on Instagram. They also made their red carpet debut together at the 2021 ESPY Awards.