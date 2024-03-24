Mikaela Shiffrin wraps the 2023-24 season with World Cup overall podium finish despite injury hiatus

Mikaela Shiffrin kicked off the 2023-24 season with great momentum and was one of the favorites to win the overall globe at the World Cup after some incredible performances.

However, due to a devasting crash on January 26, while skiing downhill on the slopes of Italy during the World Cup, Mikaela Shiffrin had to pull out of World Cup slalom and giant slalom races in Soldeu, Andorra which were set to happen on on February 10

The events were crucial for Shiffrin to maintain the top spot in the World Cup Overall standings. Shiffrin had to undergo a six-week rehab program to recover from the injuries caused during the crash. She made her comeback on March 9 at the World Cup in Are, Sweden.

Despite suffering from major setbacks earlier this year, the American held her ground and went on to win two races consecutively in Are and at the Austrian resort of Saalbach.She concluded the season with 1409 points. Ultimately, it placed Shiffrin third in the World Cup overall standings leading to a podium finish behind Lara Gut-Behrami who clinched the top position scoring 1716 points and Federica Brignone stood second with 1581 points.

All-in-all, Shiffrin won nine races throughout the tournament, seven in Slalom, and one each in Downhill and Giant Slalom.

The United States Ski team congratulated Shiffrin for an incredible season despite difficulties and obstacles.

"Despite missing six weeks of competition due to a knee injury, @mikaelashiffrin wrapped the season in the 🔝 three of the @fisalpine World Cup overall standings (highlighted by a first in the slalom standings and fifth in the giant slalom standings!!)," read the caption.

Mikaela Shiffrin's devastating crash

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill Training

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered from a high-speed crash while competing downhill at the World Cup in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Towards the final moments of the race, the American skidded out of the track into the safety net.

Due to the impact of the crash, Shiffrin braced herself a couple of moments before getting up and resting against the safety net. Soon after she was taken to a nearby medical centre for examination by an air ambulance. The crash worried a lot of her fans and well-wishers due to which they would always ask her for updates on her injuries on social media.

A couple of days later, Mikaela Shiffrin took to social media to inform her fans about her recovery and her rehab process. In a detailed post on social media, she revealed that she had sprained her MCL along with the tibiofibular ligament.

Mikaela Shiffrin informed her fans that she would be undergoing a six-week rehab program to fastrack her recovery process.