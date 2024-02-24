Mikaela Shiffrin gives new update on her recovery after devastating crash in Italy, anticipates a comeback at the World Cup in Sweden

Mikaela Shiffrin had a devastating crash while competing in the Cortina d'Ampezzo downhill on January 2. The crash left all her fans and well-wishers all around the world very concerned.

Shiffrin shared an update with her fans some days after her crash explaining the severity of her injury as well as an update on her road to recovery. She also thanked everyone for their support and encouraging words which helped her boost her morale in such a tough time.

However, the question of her return to the slopes was always something that would appear frequently in the comment sections of her posts. Fans were eager to know when she would make a comeback. Answering this concern, Mikaela shared a video on her social media handle in which she explained her recovery process.

"Hey guys, little update from my side. I have been progressing well in the gym. I have been feeling better and better each day and can't imagine continuing to feel better and I actually feel great! Somehow that's how it happens," she said.

Furthermore, Mikaela Shiffrin opened up on her comeback plan.

"We're anticipating that I will be able to return to racing in Are on March 9 and 10," she continued. "So I am really looking forward to that and I have been able to get on snow this week. I have done some easy, light volume and slalom open gates on flat terrain for two days.

"Over the next 10 days, we will be looking to ramp up into a little bit more of a pitch with a little bit faster speeds. Ideally a little bit more of an aggressive surface that is a bit more similar to the race venue."

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Alpine skiing World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin made her Alpine skiing World Cup debut at the age of 16 in 2012 held in Austria. She finished third in the slalom, gaining a podium finish in her first World Cup appearance.

Shiffrin won her first Alpine skiing World Cup title the following year in 2013. She clinched the title at the age of 17 making her the second youngest American to achieve this incredible feat.

The 2014 season was one of the most successful seasons for her as she won an Olympic medal, the World Cup and the World Championships. She secured her second consecutive World Cup slalom title after winning races in Are, Flachau and Lenzerheide.

All in all with 16 World Cup titles overall under her belt, she holds the record for the most world cup wins and is arguably one of the greatest Alpine skiers in the history of the sport.