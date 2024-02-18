When will Mikaela Shiffrin return to racing? All about the Alpine skier's comeback after crash in Italy

Mikaela Shiffrin is currently recovering from a high-speed crash that happened at Cortina d'Ampezzo downhill on January 26.

The crash left skiing fans around the world very concerned about her condition. After bouncing off the safety net, Shiffrin stayed down for several minutes. However, she managed to get up and sit against the net. Moments later, she was taken to the medical center by an air ambulance.

Shiffrin later took to social media to inform her fans and well-wishers about her recovery and thanked them for their unwavering support. On February 8, she posted a lengthy update on her social media regarding her rehab journey and road to recovery after the accident in Italy.

"A little update…Big thanks to Regan (my PT) for being so incredible, as well as my entire team and my sponsors. And, of course - all of you. Thank you for your interest and following this journey," she tweeted.

Speaking to Olympics.com her publicist, Megan Harrod, revealed that the star Alpine skier is eyeing a comeback within four to six weeks of the incident. Although Mikaela does not rule out the possibility of a quick recovery if everything goes well.

Mikaela Shiffrin plans her back to the slopes, eyeing the World Cup competition which is all set to happen in Are, Sweden on March 9 and 10. The World Champion, as per Harrod, is taking a "one day at a time" approach to focus on her recovery. Moreover, she would primarily focus on returning to tech competitions in the early phase of her recovery.

By incorporating skiing into her rehab routine from the forthcoming week, Shiffrin hopes to be competition-ready by March 9 for the World Cup Competition.

A brief look at Mikaela Shiffrin's skiing career

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin's parents were former Alpine skiers which paved her way into the sport. As a young skier, Mikaela showed great passion and potential to be a professional skier, going on to win multiple events since her debut in skiing events as an amateur.

Shiffrin made her World Cup debut in 2001, taking part in the event held in the Czech Republic at the age of 15 years. Moreover, she went on to create history by becoming the youngest American to win a National Alpine crown after winning the US National Championships held in Colorado in 2011.

With 15 World Cup titles under her belt, Shiffrin is the skier with the most number of World Cup wins in the history of the sport (95 wins across 14 seasons). All in all, with such records, and impeccable performances over the years, the 28-year-old is deemed to be one of the greatest Alpine skiers, man or woman, of all time.