In Pictures: Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Aamodt Kilde enjoys outdoor activities after recovering from surgery

Mikaela Shiffrin's Norwegian alpine skier fiance, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, savored a day filled with adventurous escapades with friends after recovering from injury. Kilde shared captivating pictures from the expedition on his social media handle recently.

The 2020 World Cup champion, Kilde, met with a horrific accident this year in January during a men's World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, as a result of which he suffered a dislocated shoulder, a cut on his calf, and lacerations on his face. Kilde collided with safety fences while he was in the midst of the final turn of the longest race of the Cup. The skier had to be airlifted after the gnarly crash.

However, it looks like Mikaela Shiffrin's partner is all healed up and is getting ready for the upcoming challenges, as evidenced by the images he shared on his Instagram handle on Friday.

In these images, the 31-year-old skier could be observed hanging out with his friends. In one of the pictures, he can be seen with his Norwegian alpine skiing squad, which features the likes of Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, Alexander Steen Olsen, Rasmus Windingstad, etc. There are various other snippets, like a tennis court and others.

The two-time Olympic medalist also sneaked a video in the latter post in which he was enjoying cycling with the same group. He wrote:

"Good to see nothing’s changed the past months!! @atleliemcgrath flexing which says it all. “Jokes” aside, amazing to be back with this awesome crew. Definitely been missing it!"

Mikaela Shiffrin and her partner Aleksander Kilde receive a special gift

Mikaela Shiffrin and Kilde took the next step in their relationship this year in April, as the couple announced their engagement through an Instagram post. The skiing pair is going strong ever since and shares their gushing pictures online. Shiffrin and Kilde's vacation escapades is just an another story to be told separately.

One of their recent trips was to Mexico, where the couple received a special gift to adorn their fashion status: a new pair of goggles from the American lifestyle brand Oakley. The brand shared a video of the same on their social media, capturing the couple flaunting their new look.

Oakley has also designed a custom-made goggle range for the American skier named Mikaela's Signature Series Flight Deck. Not to mention, Oakley has also been the brand partner of Mikaela Shiffrin throughout her career, and their collaboration dates back to 2013.