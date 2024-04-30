Mikaela Shiffrin reunited with fiance Aleksander Kilde days after Alpine skiing legend demands a quick return

American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiance Aleksander Kilde have been reunited days after being away from one another.

Shiffrin, who has won the most World Cup Circuit victories, and Kilde both made their relationship official back in May 2021. Since then, the couple has been there for each other during highs and lows and are very supportive of each other. They are also known to flaunt each other on their social media handles.

However, the duo were doing long distance for quite some time. Recently, Shiffrin took to her Instagram (IG) story to share a picture of Kilde after the couple reunited, captioning:

"Reunited"

A week ago, Kilde uploaded a video of himself where he can be seen back to intense training:

"Moving quicker, not quickest, but it's a process 💨🤠"

Mikaela Shiffrin gave a cute response to the post of Kilde, adding:

"If you could just move yourself a little bit quicker in my direction...that'd be great 😘"

Shiffrin and Kilde announced their engagement on April 5, 2024, through a joint Instagram post where Shiffrin can be seen flaunting her ring, with the caption:

"🤗🫶💍👫🤭"

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, athletes Bode Miller, Felix Neureuther, Olivia Dunne, Sara Hector, Nastia Liukin, and others congratulated the couple on the news.

Like Shiffrin, Kilde too is an alpine skier who represents Norway in international competitions. He has had 21 top finishes at the World Cup Circuit, out of which 12 and 9 have come from downhill and super-G events. Additionally, Kilde is a two-time Olympic medalist, winning a silver in combined and a bronze in super-G in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

A look into Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde's relationship

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde had known each other a long time ago. In fact, Kilde had asked the American skier for a date but she had denied it during that time.

However, things changed between them when Mikaela Shiffrin was going through a hard time after her father's death due to an accident in 2019. During that time, the Norwegian was recovering from a terrible knee injury when he got in touch with Shiffrin.

In an interview with Reuters (via NBCOlympicsdotcom), Shiffrin revealed about how their friendship developed into a relationship, stating:

"He never ever stopped being nice and friendly but also always very respectful, especially because at some points I was in a relationship and he had a couple relationships as well over that time frame.”

She added:

"Last year (2020-21) he got in touch with me again with a really nice and supportive message to my family once I started racing again after my dad's accident and this time we just never stopped chatting."

Kilde's consistent support during Shiffrin's challenging times ultimately led to their connection.