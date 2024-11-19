In Pictures: Mondo Duplantis' fiance shares glimpses of her winter fit 

Mondo Duplantis' fiance, Desire Inglander, recently posed in baggy winter outfits, a month after getting engaged with the pole vault champion. Recently, Inglander also hinted at their wedding, asking wedding planners to contact her.

Desire Inglander, who first crossed paths with Duplantis at a Midsummer party in 2020, was hard to pursue in the beginning when the latter approached her for a date. Though initially hesitant, she gave in, and the two have been together since.

The couple have supported each other in their professional endeavors, something which was evident at the 2024 Paris Olympics when the Swede model cheered on Duplantis from the sidelines. On October 9, the pole vaulter went down on a knee and proposed to Inglander, prompting her to say 'yes' without a pause.

Trending

A month after the engagement ceremony, the 23-year-old was seen in baggy fits to usher in winter. She took to her Instagram to pose in black-and-white track pants and a hooded jacket, paired with white mittens.

"Winter season soon," she captioned.

Mondo Duplantis' fiance Desire Inglander in winter fit; Instagram - @desireinglander

The following story featured her in a blue and white oversized puffer jacket, sitting inside a car with a sunroof.

Mondo Duplantis' fiance Desire Inglander in winter fit; Instagram - @desireinglander

On November 7, the Swede took to her Instagram story in search of wedding planners and questioned:

"Any wedding planners out there?"

In a recent Instagram post, Inglander shared a picture carousel of her and her fiance's off-season exploits. The photo series included snaps of their engagement ceremony, game appearances, and delectable delicacies, among others.

The last photo featured the double Olympic champion posing like Yusuf Dikec, who turned heads with his seemingly nonchalant attitude at the Paris Olympics, winning the 10m air pistol silver medal.

Mondo Duplantis received a heartfelt note from Desire Inglander on his 25th birthday

The reigning Olympic, World, and European champion in the pole vault, Mondo Duplantis, was born on November 10, 1999. He turned 25 on November 10, 2024, and was showered with birthday wishes from several fans and athletes. However, the standout wish came from his fiance, who shared an Instagram post of the couple taking dips in the pool and paired it with a caption, reading:

"Happy birthday to the person who makes me laugh the most 25! I love you @mondo_duplantis"

After the Paris Games, the couple graced the Paris Fashion Week dressed in Dior outfits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback