In Pictures: Noah Lyles shares glimpses from his blistering 100m run at US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024

American sprint sensation Noah Lyles recently shared glimpses from his participation in the 100m finals at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Lyles qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after topping a star-studded field in the 100m at the trials.

Lyles booked his ticket to Paris in the 100m event, clocking a blistering time of 9.83s, which equaled his personal best in the distance. He emerged as the trials champion, finishing ahead of Kenny Bednarek (9.87s) and Fred Kerley (9.88s).

Noah Lyles shared photos from his 100m event on Instagram as he posed with his gold medal in the striking red Adidas kit which he wore in the finals. He also shared glimpses of his celebrations post-win and was seen signing the miniature Eiffel Tower in the stadium.

Lyles also shared his interaction with the press as he was seen being interviewed after his victory. In one of the pictures, the six-time world champion also posted a photo of the "Exodia, the Forbidden One," card placed in the briefcase he used to carry during fashion walk-ins before his competitions. Take a look at the pictures below:

At the 2024 US Olympic Track and Field Trials, Noah Lyles clocked an impressive 9.92 seconds in the heats, which was also the top performance in all heats, to secure his place in the semifinals. Lyles then advanced to the finals with a wind-assisted time of 9.80 seconds (+3.0 m/s), the fastest among all athletes competing in the event's semifinals.

Noah Lyles set to compete in the 200m at the US Track & Field Trials as he aims to book Paris Olympics spot

Noah Lyles celebrates winning gold in the Men's 200m Final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

After confirming his position in the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles will look to secure his place in the men’s 200m for the Quadrennial Games.

At present, Lyles is the most dominant sprinter in the 200m, being a three-time world champion in the distance. He also holds a personal best of 19.31s, making him the third-fastest over the distance after Usain Bolt (19.19s) and Yohan Blake (19.26s).

Lyles also smashed Usain Bolt's record (34) for the most sub-20-second performances in the 200m last year, taking his 35th victory at the London Diamond League with 19.47s.

Round 1 for the men’s 200m at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials is scheduled for June 27, with the semis and finals set to take place on June 28 and June 29 respectively.