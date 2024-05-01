In Pictures: Noah Lyles shares glimpses of his trip to the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix starring with a Gucci x Adidas bag

American sprint sensation Noah Lyles shared pictures from his journey to Bermuda where he competed at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix on April 28, 2024. Lyles, known for his stylish pre-race outfits, was captured wearing a Louis Vuitton Jacket and holding a Gucci x Adidas Bag.

In addition, he donned an all-white outfit comprising a t-shirt, half-pants, and sneakers and completed the attire with white sunglasses. The six-time world champion took to his Instagram (IG) account to share pictures of the outfit and his visit to the British island territory, stating:

“Views from Bermuda 🇧🇲”

Earlier, the NBC Olympics & Paralympics had posted this look of Lyles on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, captioning it:

“Noah Lyles always arrives in style 😎 @LylesNoah”

This isn’t the first time Lyles has caught the attention of the public through his fashion sense. One of his standout looks, which grabbed the fans' eyeballs, was during the 2023 World Athletics Awards where he collected the World Track Athlete of the Year award.

At the 2024 USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, Noah Lyles claimed the top position in the men’s 100m with a 9.96s as he comprehensively won against Aaron Brown of Canada (10.09s) and compatriot Pjai Austin (10.10s).

Before this, he won his outdoor season opener at the 2024 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational with a time of 10.01s. As the anticipation builds for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lyles will aim for an even better display outdoors after his two silver-medal wins at the World Athletics Indoor Championships this year.

Noah Lyles transforms his love for fashion into a means of expression

Noah Lyles attends the World Athletics Awards press conference at Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel on December 05, 2022, in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

After Noah Lyles became a professional athlete, he gradually transformed his love for fashion into a means of expressing his emotions and various moods. He started by building a wardrobe for himself by customizing his outfits.

In an interview in 2023 (via runnersworlddotcom), Lyles spoke about his wardrobe, stating:

“If I want to be the punk-rock, gothic-vibe e-boy, I can find an outfit that has that vibe. If I want to be the super preppy kid, I have tons of those clothes. If I want to be the experimental, loose-gender-bending outfit, you know, I got all of those. Whatever I want to be in that moment or however I feel, that’s what I can throw on.”

Lyles continues to create an impression in athletics not only through his performances but also through his impeccable fashion sense.