In Photos: Noah Lyles drips in Dior x Denim tears blouson at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

Noah Lyles entered the arena in Glasgow, Scotland with a sizzling fashion quotient. The six-time world champion looked to make a statement in indoor competitions after proving his prowess in the outdoors.

Donning a sap-green Dior blouson and a white tear denim, the six-time Olympic gold medalist oozed with confidence as he entered the arena with a fresh look.

The 26-year-old was aiming for his first indoor title of his career. Having already proved his mettle at the Olympics by winning six gold medals in the competition, Lyles looked to replicate his success at the indoor tournaments.

Noah Lyles was one of the prominent contenders in the 60m discipline, and his rivalry with Christian Coleman, the world record holder in the discipline was one of the major talking points of the show.

Sharing his excitement about competing in indoor competitions in an interview during the Friday training session, Lyles said:

"It’s definitely different (from outdoors). The crowd is way closer, the energy is contained which makes it a lot more enjoyable. It’s a lot more energetic. I’m just going to do whatever it takes to win."

However, Lyles couldn't get the better of Coleman as the 27-year-old raced past the reigning 100m and 200m champion clocking 6.41 seconds. Noah Lyles had to settle for silver in 6.44 seconds, with Ackeem Blake clinching the bronze in 6.46.

Noah Lyles opens up about his new Adidas Contract

Noah Lyles had recently signed a deal with the sports apparel giant Adidas. This deal is set to be run through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The athlete was already in a sponsorship deal with the brand

Despite the brand prohibiting the athlete from making any more information about the deal public, reports suggest that it is one of the most lucrative sponsorship deals in the history of track and field since Usain Bolt's retirement.

Speaking about this in the interview with Citus Mag after qualifying for the World Athletics Indoor Championships, Lyles said:

"I wish we were able to say how much it was. Somebody made a tweet and they were doing some math off the 20 million that is assumed that Bolt made in 2017 and I'm not going to lie there was a number in there that was very close to the real thing. I wish I could at that moment say what it was."

Lyles also remarked that he even tried to convince the authorities of the brand to reveal his contract. However, the brand refused to do so.