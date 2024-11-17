Olivia Dunne shared a few glimpses of her recent travel with boyfriend Paul Skenes in a cozy private jet from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She shared the pictures a week after making her appearance at the LSU vs Alabama game along with Skenes.

After concluding her senior year in the 2023-24 season with a historic victory for LSU Gymnastics, securing the school's first-ever NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships title, Dunne returned to the purple and gold squad for her extra year of eligibility.

With the LSU Tiger's gymnastics upcoming season to kick off on January 3, 2025, at Baton Rouge, Dunne made an appearance at the ESPN Gameday with Skenes as guest pickers, joining the panel on November 9, 2024.

In the recent glimpses shared by her, Dunne is seen delighting in the luxuries of the private jet. Along with the couple, Dunne's pet Roux, a golden retriever enjoyed the privileges of the private flight.

While Dunne was spotted in what appeared to be a grey warm jacket, Skenes was seen wearing a black pullover paired with denim jeans.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story.

The couple's love blossomed after they met at Louisiana State University and they went public in August 2023.

"Paul Skenes will sometimes provide an easier way" - Olivia Dunne expresses her gratitude to her boyfriend for making her travel convenient by private jets

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers before a meet against the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently expressed her gratitude towards her boyfriend Paul Skenes for arranging private jet flights for her, making her travel convenient as she navigates a busy schedule with school.

In an interview with Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae, Dunne reflected on her experience of flying in a private jet for the first time and highlighted how private jets make her travel more time-efficient.

"This past summer was the first time I ever flew on a PJ (private jet)," Dunne said. "I got to take one with Paul from Pittsburgh or where wherever we were at the time...I think we were in Pittsburgh to the all-star game that he was playing in and then after that I think now Paul, he kind of gets me, Charters me like my own little private planes because being at school like I'm busy and I don't really have time to like drive to to fly out of New Orleans or go on connecting flights and spend a whole day traveling. So Paul will sometimes provide an easier way of getting from point A to point B for me which I'm grateful for." (9:40 0nwards)

LSU Tigers' first faceoff in the 2025 season will be against Iowa State.

