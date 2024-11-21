In Pictures: Rebeca Andrade shows off copper-colored curls amid other fashionable exploits

Rebeca Andrade flaunted her long copper-colored curls alongside teammate, Lorrane Oliveira, who showed off her natural blonde locks. Andrade came fresh off winning four medals in her second Olympic Games appearance in Paris.

Andrade, who etched her name as the most decorated Brazilian gymnast ever, made her international debut in 2012. She continued succeeding at the junior and senior levels and made her debut Olympic appearance in Rio 2016. She didn't win a medal then but the Brazilian unfurled her expertise at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning gold in the vault and silver in the all-around.

Having amassed the all-around gold and floor exercise bronze at the 2022 World Championships, she made history by anchoring the Brazilian team to its first podium in the 2023 edition. She also won gold in the vault, silver in the all-around and floor exercise, and bronze in the uneven bars.

The 25-year-old won the floor gold and contributed scores to her team's first podium finish at the Games in Paris. Following that, Andrade made several fashionable appearances, busied herself with advertisement shoots, and even graced the cover of Vogue.

On November 20, 2024, she took to her Instagram handle to post a carousel of pictures, flaunting her copper red locks and a grey-and-red leotard in sync with her teammate, Lorrane Oliveira, who wore the same leotard.

Rebeca Andrade captioned it with a red and black heart and a closed fist emoji.

Recently, Rebeca Andrade stepped foot on her first international show, the presentation of the Resort 2025 collection from Carolina Herrera in Mexico. Her lookbook from the star-studded event encompassed three dresses, a black one with white frills in between, a front slit yellow, and a floral purple one.

Besides making a name as the most successful Brazilian gymnast, the three-time Olympian also gained fame as Simone Biles' formidable competitor.

Rebeca Andrade on giving tough competition to her American counterpart Simone Biles

Rebeca Andrade and Simone Biles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - (Source: Getty)

Since the 2023 World Championships, Rebeca Andrade has been on Biles' toes in global gymnastics events. She also went against the latter in Paris this year, finishing behind Biles in most apparatus but clinching gold ahead of her in the floor exercise.

In a conversation after her Games success, she exuded pride in having posed a strong competitor to her US counterpart.

"Knowing that I gave Simone a bit of work is cool, right? She’s the best in the world, Simone is a phenomenon. We didn’t see it just here, but also in many competitions that she has done. I’m so proud of being able to compete by her side," Andrade noted. (via Olympics.com)

The Brazilian confirmed that the all-around competition at the Olympics was her last since it demanded a lot from her body, legs, knees, and lower limbs.

