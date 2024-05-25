In Pictures: Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman, Elaine Thompson-Herah and others gear up for highly anticipated clashes at Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman and Elaint Thompsom-Herah were all captured preparing for the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. Richardson and Thompson-Herah will be participating in the women’s 100m which is one of the most highly anticipated clashes in the fifth Diamond League meet of the year.

Besides Richardson and Thompson-Herah, Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita, Côte d'Ivoire’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou, the USA’s Melissa Jefferson, and Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred, are the other prominent athletes who will feature in this event.

Meanwhile, Coleman will be eyeing a top finish in a competitive men’s 100m event, which also includes Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, and Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake, among others.

The Prefontaine Classic’s Instagram handle shared the pictures of a few elite athletes, including Richardson, Thompson-Herah, and Coleman, who are set to participate in the Diamond League leg on May 25, 2024. One can view the images here.

Apart from Richardson, Thompson-Herah, and Coleman, the pictures also feature Yared Nuguse, Oliver Hoare, Mario García Romo, Geordie Beamish (Bowerman Mile), and Kimberly Williams (women’s triple jump).

In addition to the likes of Nuguse, Hoare, Romo, and Beamish’s participation in the Bowerman Mile, the event will witness the rivalry between the reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and world champion Josh Kerr who have exchanged words this year.

Former world U20 champion Reynold Cheruiyot, the Olympic and World medalist in the steeplechase Lamecha Girma, and the former world champion Jake Wightman among others are other notable athletes to feature in this event, making the discipline one of the most epic encounters at the Prefontaine Classic.

Sha'Carri Richardson’s performance at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States waves towards the crowd after competing in the Women's 100m during the 2023 Prefontaine Classic and Wanda Diamond League Final at Hayward Field on September 16, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

At the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, Sha'Carri Richardson participated in the women’s 100m where she finished fourth in a time of 10.80s at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. She came behind Shericka Jackson (10.70s), Marie-Josée Ta Lou (10.75s), and Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.79s).

Throughout her career, Richardson has registered victories across three Diamond League legs. All of her victories came in the 100m event in the Zurich, Silesia, and Doha legs in 2023. There, she recorded times of 10.88s, 10.76s, and 10.76s respectively at the meets.