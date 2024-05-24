Prefontaine Classic 2024: Schedule, where and how to watch and more

The 2024 Diamond League's most-anticipated meet, the 2024 Prefontaine Classic is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 25, at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene. Top elite athletes will compete to show their prospects at the Classic ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Prefontaine Classic will feature multiple events for male and female athletes, including pole vault, 400m hurdles, 100m, triple jump, 5000m, 110 hurdles, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 800m, 200m, shotput, and the prestigious Bowerman Mile.

The Diamond League edition in Eugene will witness a few edge-of-the-seat clashes, including the faceoff between Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the Bowerman Mile. After a wave of smack talk between the two athletes, Ingebrigtsen will compete in his first competition of the Olympic season.

The women's 100m lineup will be filled with a few star-studded athletes, including the 2023 World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson and Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah. They will be joined by Julien Alfred, Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith.

Schedule for the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen will compete in the Bowerman Mile at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic.

The schedule for the 2024 Prefontaine Classic is given below:

Saturday, May 25, 2024

1:40 p.m. - 400m Para Athletics Wheelchair Mixed

1:50 p.m. - 10,000m Women (Kenyan Olympic trials)

2:30 p.m. - 100m Para Athletics Wheelchair Mixed

2:35 p.m. - Hammer Throw Women

2:37 p.m. - 1500m Youth Boys Men

2:47 p.m. - 1500m Youth Girls Women

3:05 p.m. - 10,000m Men (Kenyan Olympic trials)

3:45 p.m. - 100m Para Athletics Men

3:50 p.m. - Discus Throw Women

3:52 p.m. - 100m Para Athletics Women

3:55 p.m.- Pole Vault Women

4:04 p.m. - 400m Hurdles Men

4:12 p.m. - 100m Men

4:15 p.m. - Triple Jump Women

4:18 p.m. - 5000m Women

4:41 p.m. - 100m Hurdles Women

4:50 p.m. - 110m Hurdles Men

4:57 p.m. - 1500m Women

5:09 p.m. - 3000m Steeplechase Women

5:12 p.m. - Shot Put Men’s

5:27 p.m. - 200m Men

5:34 p.m. - 800m Women

5:42 p.m. - 100m Women

5:52 p.m. - Bowerman Mile Men

All times are as per U.S. Eastern.

Where and how to watch the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

Fans in the United States can tune in to NBC/Peacock to watch the action unfold live from 4 to 6 p.m. ET. SuperSport will broadcast the events in most territories of Africa, while athletics enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can switch to BBC Two to watch the electrifying rivalries in Eugene.