Prefontaine Classic 2024: Top clashes to watch out for ft Jakob Ingebrigtsen vs Josh Kerr

Before the 2024 Paris Olympics kick off, athletics fans are poised to witness a few nail-biting clashes at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, at the Hayward Field in the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.

The 2024 Prefontaine Classic will feature multiple events for male and female athletes, including 100m, 200m, 800m, Bowerman Mile, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 5000m, shot put, pole vault, and discus throw.

With Jakob Ingebrigtsen locking horns with Josh Kerr and Sha'Carri Richardson facing Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Classic promises the fans a few edge-of-the-seat clashes.

On that note, let's take a look at a few of the face-offs.

#1 Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr will compete against each other at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr compete in the Men's 1500m Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

After a barrage of trash talk and two major confrontations, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr will renew their rivalry again at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic in the prestigious Bowerman Mile.

Ingebrigtsen clinched a gold medal in the 1500m event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, forcing Kerr to settle in third place. Two years later at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Kerr redeemed himself, bagging a gold medal in the event, now pushing Ingebrigtsen in third place.

With Ingebrigtsen stepping on the track with full vigor to compete in his first race of the 2024 Olympic season, Kerr will hit the track following his domination at the 2024 World Indoor Championships. The faceoff promises to be a key battle.

#2 Sha'Carri Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah

Sha'Carri Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah will lock horns with each other for the first time since the 2023 Diamond League Finals, where the Jamaican sprinter pushed the American sensation behind to secure a third place as they clocked 10.79 and 10.80 seconds, respectively.

Both athletes have been added to the 100m event starting list at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. Richardson and Thompson-Herah have marked their prospects as formidable athletes in the past, with the American securing three medals (two gold, one bronze) at the 2023 WAC, and the Jamaican collecting five Olympic gold medals in two editions of the Games.

#3 Katie Moon and Sandi Morris

The two American pole vaulters, who dominated the top places at the 2022 WAC will go head-to-head in Eugene.

While the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and the reigning world champion Katie Moon will enter the clash with a personal best of 4.95m, the Rio Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris will step on the track with a personal best of 5.00m, which she clocked in 2016 during an indoor competition.

The duels at the Classic are sure to heighten fans' anticipation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.