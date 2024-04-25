IN PICTURES: Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman practice ahead of highly anticipated clash at Shanghai Diamond League

Sha'Carri Richardson began her Olympic season at the 2024 Xiamen Diamond League earlier this week. Even though the American track and field athlete stood second in her season opener, she is very confident about building on her performance as the Olympic season unfolds.

Sha'Carri Richardson lost to 19-year-old Australian athlete Torrie Lewis in the 200m, clocking 22.99s. After introspection from her first race of the season, she vouched to march on to the Shanghai Diamond League with great confidence along with star sprinter Christian Coleman in participation.

She spoke about the same in her post-race interview.

"It felt really good about it being the season opener. Kind of late for me in this season to open up, so I was a little nervous. But once I got on the track it felt like home, so I felt really good with this first performance," she said.

The official social media team of the Shanghai Diamond League recently took to Instagram to post a few glimpses of athletes training before the showdown later this week. A series of pictures showcased the athletes taking the track and field at the Shanghai Stadium in China.

The post featured Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman, Pole Vaulter Chris Nilsen, Bo Kanda, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, Hansle Parchment, Danielle Williams, Akani Simbine, and Shelby McEwen.

Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic outdoor season

Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Sha'Carri Richardson started her 2024 Olympic season in April after skipping the entire indoor season this year. Even though there were speculations of her making a debut at the USATF Indoor, she skipped the event to focus on the outdoor season leading up to the Olympics.

Initially, she was scheduled to make her season debut at the Miramar Invitational but she later announced that she wouldn't be participating at the event.

“Hey everyone, I just want to let everybody know I will not be competing this weekend in Miramar. I'm not gonna be like most people that just let you find out, y'all are going to hear it straight from the horse's mouth. I will not be competing this weekend in Miramar, so I don't want anyone riding their hopes up,” she said on Instagram story.

Furthermore, after all the uncertainty, she made her season debut in the Xiamen Diamond League in the 200m discipline. Even though the American athlete specializes in the 100m category, she decided to debut in 200m as she aims to participate in both the events at the coveted Olympic Games in Paris.