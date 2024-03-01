In Pictures: Shaun White and girlfriend Nina Dobrev embark on a quick family trip to Mammoth mountain

American snowboarder Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev recently went on a snowboarding trip along with their family.

The couple was seen relishing their vacation at Mammoth Mountain in California, United States, accompanied by their family. White last competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

The American snowboarder holds the record for the most number of X Games gold medals. He has achieved the remarkable feat of winning the ESPY Award 10 times in various categories. The 37-year-old has represented the United States five times at the Olympics and has been a medalist thrice.

Recently, on his trip to Mammoth Mountain with his family, White was seen joyously celebrating his friend Chase Masterson's birthday, while gliding down the slope on his snowboard.

White was seen carving through the snow along with a small kid and Dobrev's pet dog Maverick. The Olympian shared a series of pictures and videos of the family adventure with his fans on Instagram, indicating the family was making the most of their time.

"FAMILY TRIP 🫶," White wrote.

"Great time getting the squad together for @edwardchasemasterson birthday! Mom’s ripping, the kids are ripping, dogs are ripping, everyone’s ripping," he added.

White shared a few more glimpses of the trip on his Instagram story, where he is seen enjoying his time with Dobrev on a cable car.

Screenshot of Shaun White's Instagram stories.

"That’s changed now" - Shaun White on snowboarding becoming more fashionable

Shaun White with the press after finishing fourth during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.

After competing at five Olympics and securing three gold medals, Shaun White announced his retirement. However, White is still connected to the sport through his other pursuits.

He established his brand, Whitespace in January 2022, an apparel company, specializing in snowboarding products. While speaking to Hypebeast, he stated that the sport is becoming more fashionable, highlighting the increase of luxury brands collaborating with the sport.

"I will say that my sport, snowboarding, wasn’t one of the main sports that luxury brands were paying attention to, but that’s changed now. I’d say most of the luxury brands are leaning into snowboarding and winter sports, so it’s fun to see," he said.

Further, on expressing his brand, Shaun White stated the importance of fashion to him and added that the brand's products are crafted considering the fashion and technical aspects.

"I think what separates Whitespace from the other brands is that we really tried to be incredibly technical, while also having a fashionable approach. Fashion is very important to me and my identity, so creating a brand that is high-performing on the mountain, but also looks good at après ski or walking around the city — I think that’s what separates us," he added.