In Pictures: Simone Biles shares unseen glimpses from the welcome party of her destination wedding in Cabo, Mexico

American artistic gymnast Simone Biles shared unseen pictures from the welcome party of her dreamy destination wedding with Jonathan Owens, which the couple celebrated in front of about 144 guests on the beach of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Biles posted these photographs on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. Although the two married one another officially on April 22, 2023, in a civil ceremony at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, they went on to exchange vows for the second time in the presence of their family and close friends on May 6, 2023.

The most decorated gymnast of all time, Biles recently took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from her destination wedding's welcome party. In the first few images, Biles showcased her fun side as she can be seen enjoying the party in a gorgeous white sleeveless midi dress.

Simone Biles also posted pictures with husband Owens. In one of the pictures, they can be seen holding each other's hands, while in the other, Owens is seen holding Biles in his arms as they share a kiss.

In another set of pictures, Nellie Biles, Simone Biles' mother, was also captured having fun at the party. One can view the pictures here:

The 27-year-old can also be seen alongside Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols, and several other gymnasts, friends, and family members in some of the other pictures.

The star NFL safety, Owens too was captured with his friends at the Welcome party.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist also shared glimpses of the performers from the Welcome party on her stories.

Jonathan Owens pens a heartfelt note on his and Simone Biles' anniversary

Jonathan Owens, who signed a two-year contract with Chicago Bears, shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram on the occasion of his and Simone Biles' anniversary. He wrote:

"Still can’t believe this was a year ago already!!! Hands down the best day of my life 🖤 I love you so much baby, this is to another amazing year 🤞🏽 Can’t wait till we can go back and relive it again 👀😁 #S&J"

After connecting with each other through dating app Raya in March 2020, the couple announced their engagement by sharing pictures with their fans and followers on April 15, just one day after Valentine's Day.

In the pictures, Owens can be seen kneeling on one knee as he proposed to Biles.