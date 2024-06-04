In Pictures: Simone Biles stuns in custom leotards as she shares glimpses of her historic 9th U.S. Gymnastics Championships victory

Renowned American gymnast Simone Biles recently shared glimpses of herself from the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships held in Fort Worth, Texas. She topped the senior women’s field once again, winning her ninth all-around title at the tournament.

Biles displayed solid performances on all the apparatuses on both Day 1 and Day 2 and secured a combined score of 119.750 points.

After the Championships, she posted snapshots of herself on her Instagram where she can be seen wearing the black and white leotard that she wore on Day 1 of the Championships. Other USA gymnasts are also captured in her showcase. Biles also uploaded an image of her glittery red cowboy shoes.

On Day 1 (preliminaries) of the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Biles scored a total of 60.450 points - 15.800 on vault, 14.650 on uneven bars, 14.800 on balance beam and 15.200 on floor exercise - surpassing the 60.000 mark for the first time since achieving a 60.565 in the preliminaries of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials.

She had another impressive outing on all the apparatuses on Day 2 (finals), securing 15.000 on vault, 14.400 on uneven bars, 14.800 on balance beam and 15.100 on floor exercise - totalling 59.300.

Simone Biles was also way ahead of her competitors as the second and third-placed gymnasts Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello had overall scores of 113.850 and 110.800, respectively, compared to Biles' overall total of 119.750. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics all-around champion Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles rounded out the top five, achieving 110.650 and 110.400 points, respectively as their combined totals.

Simone Biles makes it to the 2024 Olympic Team Trials after all-around win at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

After claiming the all-around title at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials scheduled from June 27 to June 30, 2024, at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Simone Biles looks on during warm ups prior to the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast in the history of the World Championships, will now aim to represent the United States in her third successive Olympics appearance. So far, the renowned gymnast has won 7 Olympic medals - 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze - for her performances at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games.