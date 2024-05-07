In Pictures: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrates her second wedding anniversary with Andre Levrone Jr

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband Andre Levrone Jr. The Olympic gold medalist shared pictures of their anniversary as she gears up for the highly anticipated Olympic season.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone skipped the entire indoor season of 2024 as she was recovering from a knee injury she picked up last year while she was preparing for the World Indoor Championships 2023. She made her hurdles debut of the 2024 season at the Oxy Invitational and cliched the gold medal in the 100m hurdles clocking 12.71s.

Amidst the anticipation for the Olympic trials, which are scheduled in June, McLaughlin-Levrone celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband, Andre Levrone Jr. The couple got married on May 5, 2022, in Virginia after getting engaged in August 2021.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of the couple as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

"Two years of marriage down, forever to go 5.6 I love, loving you," she captioned the image.

Her husband is often spotted cheering her from the stands during her races and is a strong support for her as she moves on to pursue greater career aspirations.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on the moment she decided to get married to Andre Levrone Jr

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone got engaged in August 2021. The American athlete took to Instagram to share the news of her engagement which came of as a surprise to fans.

McLaughlin does not usually speak about her personal life and likes to keep that aspect of her life very secluded from the public. She once opened up about how she knew that Andre was the one for her. The Olympic gold medalist opened up to knot.com about her relationship.

"We both knew early on that we liked each other and what our intentions were. If I could say the one thing about our relationship, it's that it was always very intentional. Honestly, I knew the fourth day we ever talked," she said.

"A big part of meeting my fiancé had to do with the evolution of my faith, finding who I am in Christ and submitting all my plans to God. Not long after I did that, I met Andre. "It was the first time I was in a relationship with a man who I felt could lead me in my faith to a place where I wanted to be," she added.

In the upcoming months, McLaughlin hopes to qualify for the Paris Olympics and defend her 400m title at the coveted quadrennial games.